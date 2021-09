Mathis EMS holds its monthly food drive the second Thursday of each month and its most recent drive on Aug. 13 was one of the most successful yet. Held in partnership with the Coastal Bend Food Bank, the drive is part of an outreach program by Mathis EMS to help provide a much needed service to the community, according to Mathis EMS Chief Paul Pulley.

