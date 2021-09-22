Wine Down Wednesday: Southside Wine + Spirits

ST. LOUIS – We’re getting ready for the weekend with Wine Down Wednesday! To help us slow down and enjoy the finer things in life, we’re joined by Tiffany Harmon and Ken Deneal from Southside Wine + Spirits. Deneal is a certified specialist of wine and a wine and spirits education trust (Level 3), which means he knows his stuff. The pair brought along 10 bottles of wine to educate all of us on French wine, or more specifically Beaujolais and the 10 specific Cru wines that come from that region of France.