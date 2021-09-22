Small Business CyberSecurity webinar to be held next week

To help business owners and customers stay safe from cyber threats, the Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a free “CyberSecurity for Your Business” webinar next week.

According to a release issued by the Butte College Small Business Development Center, 40 percent of data breaches in 2019 were small business.

“Cybersecurity is a critical piece of all businesses, especially small businesses,” read the release. “Most business owners do not understand cybersecurity, nor new technologies to keep their businesses safe from cyber threats.”

The webinar will provide some definitions to help those that attend better understand what cybersecurity is and why it is important for small businesses, according to the release.

“We will review data security and consumer privacy that small businesses may be legally required to follow,” read the release.

The webinar will also focus on various types of cyber- attacks, ways of protecting your small business from cyber threats (cyber defense), strategies and resources for developing and implementing cybersecurity plans, frameworks, policies and contacts related to cybercrime reporting, Federal agencies, and related resources to use in meeting your cybersecurity needs.

The free webinar will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9-10 a.m.

For more information or to register, call 895-9017, email konuwaso@butte.edu or visit https://tinyurl.com/6b76teav.

Upon registration, a link to access the webinar will be emailed prior to the event.