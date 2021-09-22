CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Small Business CyberSecurity webinar to be held next week

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 6 days ago

To help business owners and customers stay safe from cyber threats, the Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a free “CyberSecurity for Your Business” webinar next week.

According to a release issued by the Butte College Small Business Development Center, 40 percent of data breaches in 2019 were small business.

“Cybersecurity is a critical piece of all businesses, especially small businesses,” read the release. “Most business owners do not understand cybersecurity, nor new technologies to keep their businesses safe from cyber threats.”

The webinar will provide some definitions to help those that attend better understand what cybersecurity is and why it is important for small businesses, according to the release.

“We will review data security and consumer privacy that small businesses may be legally required to follow,” read the release.

The webinar will also focus on various types of cyber- attacks, ways of protecting your small business from cyber threats (cyber defense), strategies and resources for developing and implementing cybersecurity plans, frameworks, policies and contacts related to cybercrime reporting, Federal agencies, and related resources to use in meeting your cybersecurity needs.

The free webinar will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9-10 a.m.

For more information or to register, call 895-9017, email konuwaso@butte.edu or visit https://tinyurl.com/6b76teav.

Upon registration, a link to access the webinar will be emailed prior to the event.

Comments / 0

Related
Bensalem Times

SCORE Bucks offers free business-related webinars

SCORE Bucks County is offering three free webinars in October to keep the local business community informed. The first, “Buying Merchandise and How to Make a Profit for Your Business,” is set for Oct. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Led by SCORE Bucks County certified mentor Carl Rubin, this webinar focuses on teaching small business owners how to be profitable by knowing how and what to buy and how to sell it.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
cityofhomestead.com

Small Business Matchmaker

The City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) wants to help local businesses and entrepreneurs grow their dreams and find their perfect match at the Small Business Matchmaker on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 10am until 5pm at the Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, FL. Attendees will learn about grant opportunities, connect with experts in business planning and marketing, and meet with local lenders. Organizations and lenders in attendance will include: City of Homestead, U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center at FIU (SBDC), South State Bank, SCORE Homestead, Homestead Main Street, Inc., Miami Bayside Foundation, Emineo Media, Civic Consulting, StartUP FIU, Partners for Self-Employment, South Dade Chamber of Commerce, and Miami-Dade County Small Business Development.
HOMESTEAD, FL
bizneworleans.com

Jefferson Chamber Hosts Business Recovery Webinar

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:. We know working through a crisis is difficult. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce have worked closely with our partners to provide access to valuable resources and up-to-the-minute information to aid in the continued recovery of our businesses, our economy, and our community. Given the impact the storm had on our businesses, we chose to shift the upcoming Prosper Jefferson seminar topic to focus on Business Recovery Resources.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Webinar#Consumer Privacy#Cyberattack
Thrive Global

Retention of Employees in Small Businesses

How can small business owners effectively retain their best employees who are already trained and are doing a good job?. The cost of training and orienting new employees in small businesses is a formidable expense for business owners. In terms of cost and time, perhaps business loss, it becomes more painful when these trained employees decide to leave and you have to start the recruitment and training process all over. To retain your good employees, a staff development program should be in place for the mutual benefit of the employee and business.
SMALL BUSINESS
thenewsprogress.com

Understanding Small Business and Inflation

Last week, I wrote regarding the dilemma created in the business world driven by Covid, the fear of Covid, and the government’s mishandled responses. A reader from Farmville responded that it appeared to her that if employers would simply pay employees more there would be no problem getting workers. In reference to restaurant employees, those businesses should just pay $14 hourly plus benefits. I have no doubt the writer is a very compassionate person; however, I seriously doubt that she has ever operated a business. If she had, she would better understand that businesses must be profitable, or they go out of business leaving employees with no job.
CLARKSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
buckscountyherald.com

National Small Business Week Summit closes, sessions still available online

The U.S. Small Business Administration said this year’s National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit drew more than 47,000 participants for the three-day virtual event. Attendees heard from celebrity business owners, investors, entrepreneurs, and lead advisors from across the small business community, and connected with fellow small-business owners from across...
SMALL BUSINESS
investing.com

Blackberry Jumps as IoT, Cybersecurity Businesses Show Strength

Investing.com – BlackBerry stock (NYSE:BB) climbed 8% in Thursday’s premarket as demand for Internet of Things solutions helped its second-quarter revenue blow past expectations. The IoT business grew by almost a third while the much-bigger cybersecurity solutions business showed resilience as revenue in the segment stayed at last year’s level.
SOFTWARE
azbigmedia.com

Finance tips for small businesses

No matter what stage of your small business journey you’re at, it’s never too early to learn how to manage your finances properly. The success of your venture is going to depend on a wide range of factors, but how well you handle your money will be a big part of everything you do. If you’re not really sure where to start and you’re on a tight budget, then these tips will help you make the most of what you’ve got.
SMALL BUSINESS
cobizmag.com

The perils of small business

I bet you’ve thought about it. You’re sick of the full-Windsor corporate grind, or you’re looking for real purpose in your day-to-day, or maybe you take a bite of that burger and think that yours really are so much better. And that’s when it hits you – I should open my own place. Yeah, I should. I can do it!
SMALL BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

The next step in cybersecurity: ‘Zero Trust’

Once, we navigated the digital world on a “trust but verify” policy. Companies had perimetric security controls (e.g., a firewall) to safeguard their network and data, and once traffic cleared that single checkpoint or “border wall,” it could freely communicate within the network without further checks. This worked well, for a time. But as the internet and networking became more convoluted, distributed, and innately riskier — especially with the cloud migration — companies couldn’t just rely on a gateway guard and one-time validations any longer. Our modern explosion of devices and complex webwork of interconnected networks demand much savvier and more reliable security controls — when it became a zero-trust world, we adopted a zero-trust philosophy.
TECHNOLOGY
The Daily Collegian

Altoona LaunchBox to co-host cybersecurity webinars Oct. 5 and 19

ALTOONA, Pa. — Altoona LaunchBox supported by the Hite family and the Saint Francis University Small Business Development Center will host a free cybersecurity webinar series. Session one will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon. It will focus on the key cybersecurity elements...
ALTOONA, PA
nada.org

Is Your Cybersecurity Keeping Up With Your Business Strategy?

Over the past few years, the way people research and buy cars has changed dramatically and auto dealerships have had to change dramatically, too. As dealerships have worked hard to respond to potential customers, 90 percent of whom prefer a dealership where they can start the car buying process online, they have rapidly transformed their business processes and adopted new technology platforms. The question is, has their cybersecurity posture kept up?
TECHNOLOGY
FingerLakes1

National Small Business Week Virtual Summit drew in 47,000 participants; on-demand videos available for small business owners

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today that this year’s National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit drew more than 47,000 participants for the three-day virtual summit. Attendees heard from celebrity business owners, investors, entrepreneurs, and lead advisors from across the small business community, and connected with fellow small business owners from across the country. The event featured a focus on resilience and recovery, offering 22 educational sessions to help participants leverage SBA services and funding as they work to recover and build back better than ever.
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Start Your Business the Right Way With This Webinar

From checking the availability of a business name to the importance of selecting the correct business entity, getting a business bank account, and which business permits and licenses you may need, the Steps to Start Your Business webinar will give you a leg up to start your business the right way.
SMALL BUSINESS
southfloridareporter.com

A Guide To Crowdfunding For Small Business

Crowdfunding for small businesses is a relatively new way to raise capital. Whether you’re interested in crowdfunding for your small business or startup, this alternative method can be a viable way to pump some life and energy into whatever project you’re working on. Crowdfunding allows you to generate capital while simultaneously building excitement about your business. Here’s some helpful info to know about crowdfunding before you jump in.
SMALL BUSINESS
Springfield Business Journal

Future of Small Town Business

Hollie Elliot describes the trends she sees in small towns after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. She says that people see opportunity in these rural places they might not have seen before. Elliott is the Executive Director of the Dallas County Economic Development Group.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
Observer-Dispatch

Essay: Small Business Week shines spotlight on contributions of local business

This week, Sept. 12-18, is National Small Business Week in the United States. It is a time to recognize the contributions made by small businesses. They provide enriching employment opportunities and enhance our region’s dynamism and innovation. They are the generational family businesses on Main Street that are the heart of our communities and the backbone of our local economies, creating 1.5 million new jobs annually across the nation.
SMALL BUSINESS
Glenn County Transcript

Glenn County Transcript

Willows, CA
191
Followers
15
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Glenn County Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy