As Heard in Court: September 22, 2021

PEOPLE V. JASON GRAY DONALDSON - On May 25, 2021, Defendant was convicted by jury trial of felony violations of Penal Code section 287(c)(2)(A), Oral Copulation by Force, 422(a), Criminal Threats, 273.5(f)(1), Corporal Injury on a Cohabitant with a Previous Conviction within 7 years, and 667.5(a)(1), Committing a Serious or Violent Felony with a Prior Serious or Violent Felony. Defendant was sentenced to 26 years 8 months state prison. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Goodwin.

PEOPLE V. MANUELA GONZALEZ- Defendant was convicted of felony violations of Vehicle Code section 10851(a), Automobile Theft and Penal Code section 236/237(a), False Imprisonment with Violence. Defendant was sentenced to 3 years 8 months prison, with 1 year 8 months of that time on Mandatory Supervision and $2850 restitution. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ayres.

PEOPLE V. DAVID ZUNIGA - Defendant was convicted of felony violations of Penal Code sections 273.5(a), Inflict Corporal Injury to the Mother of His Child and 245(a)(4), Assault Likely to Product Great Bodily Injury. Defendant was sentenced to 364 days jail, 52 week Batterer’s Treatment Program, 1 year rehabilitation program, and 3 years of probation. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Thompson.

PEOPLE V. ANGEL LUIS URRUTIA - Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 530.5(a), Identity Theft. Defendant was sentenced to a consecutive 8 months to the 4 year 8 months prison sentence he is serving from Butte County. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Draper.

PEOPLE V. JESUS SAAVEDRA DAMIAN - Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 29800(a)(1), Felon in Possession of Firearm. Defendant was sentenced to 8 months state prison consecutive to Butte County prison sentence. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Ramirez and Turner and Detective Lopeteguy.

PEOPLE V. BELINDA MICHELLE PAYTON - Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 530.5, Identity Theft and misdemeanors 243(b), Battery on a Peace Officer and 597(a), Cruelty to Animals. Defendant was sentenced to 192 days and 2 years probation. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Orland Police Department Officer Roenspie and Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Officer Lopez and Deputy Lemmon.

PEOPLE V. JEDEDIAH TYLER ASBURY - Defendant was previously convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 30305(a), Possession of Ammunition and was found in violation of probation for the 4th time. Defendant was sentenced to 120 days jail and probation was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Probation Department Officer Van Eck.

PEOPLE V. TRAVIS LANCE - Defendant was previously convicted of 4573.6, Bringing Drugs to Jail and was found in violation of Mandatory Supervision for the 2nd time. Defendant was sentenced to 90 days jail and Mandatory Supervision was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from Glenn County Probation’s Office Van Eck.

PEOPLE V. DAVE RAYMOND CAMPBELL - Defendant was previously convicted of a felony violation of 273.5(a), Corporal Injury on Cohabitant and was found in violation of probation for the 1st time. Defendant was sentenced to 30 days jail and probation was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Glenn County Probation Officer Permann.

PEOPLE V. TJ ROYCE MORRISON - Defendant was convicted of a misdemeanor violation of Health and Safety Code section 11377(a), Possession of Methamphetamine and was found in violation of probation. Defendant was sentenced to 30 days jail and probation was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Glenn County Probation Department Officer Moize.