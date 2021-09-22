CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

Woman charged after being seen throwing injured puppy into ocean, police say

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — In less than 24 hours after police issued a plea on Facebook to find a woman who they said threw an injured puppy into the ocean, officials said she has been arrested.

Tybee Island police said the woman, identified as Candy Selena Marban, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, The Associated Press reported.

Police said the woman had been seen by witnesses throwing the dog into the water on Sept. 12. When police responded, she told them the dog had been injured the week before and she didn’t have the money to pay for treatment. Police rescued the puppy and gave Marban a citation for cruelty to animals,, before allowing her to go.

Officers took the injured dog, which had an injury to its leg, in for emergency medical treatment but the injuries were too severe and the dog had to be euthanized.

Because of how severe the injuries were and the fact that the dog had to be put down, detectives got a warrant for Marban’s arrest for the felony charge, the AP reported.

The post made by Tybee Island police had more than 2,000 shares in less than a day after its creation Monday. Marban was arrested Tuesday.

cathouse1
3d ago

hmmm...punishment should fit the crime. I wonder how well she could swim with a severely injured leg?

