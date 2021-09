Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS .Lowering relative humidities and strengthening north winds in the wake of this evening`s cold front could produce conditions favorable for a Fire Weather Watch tomorrow (Wednesday). Conditions will be favorable tomorrow afternoon for any wildfire to quickly become uncontained...especially with grass fires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED COUNTIES... Houston...Trinity...Madison...Walker San Jacinto...Polk...Burleson...Brazos...Washington Grimes...Montgomery...Colorado...Austin...Waller. * TIMING...10 AM to 8 PM Tomorrow/Wednesday. * WIND...North 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. * HUMIDITY...between 20 and 30 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

