Port Hueneme police investigating late night shooting

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – The Port Hueneme Police Department is investigating after a 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. in an alley on the 700 Block West Hemlock Street.

Police arrived on scene and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

He is currently in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and police do not have any information about the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Port Hueneme Police Department at 805-986-6530. You can also send a tip via email.