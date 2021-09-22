CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop in Louisville: Police

By Emily Shapiro
 5 days ago
A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other children were hurt in a shooting at a school bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, Wednesday morning, according to local police.

The three children were waiting for a bus when they were shot in a drive-by at about 6:30 a.m. local time, police said.

One of the injured kids, a 14-year-old boy, is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The other survivor, a 14-year-old girl, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

Police are looking for the occupants of a grey Jeep they say was in the area at the time of the shooting.

The three victims have not been identified but Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said they are students at Eastern High School.

The school bus arrived shortly after the "traumatic" slaying, Pollio said, and a bus stop for middle schoolers was close by.

LMPD and JCPS officials are at the scene. Waiting for their response on a bus stop shooting that sent three kids to the hospital around 6:30 this morning. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/fndpPRI9t4

This marked Louisville's 145th homicide of the year, officials said.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Chief Erika Shields called it a "heinous crime."

Shields said the city is tackling gun violence and "getting violent felons off the street daily." However, she added, "the availability of illegal guns is just so widespread."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Onika Smith
5d ago

Louisville is not safe city it's mini Chicago please stop the killing learning to love one another learning help one another these kids are future...I am prY for my city and the people...nobody safe around here....may God bless the Louisville ky may God bless us people all we can do is pray for one another 🙏may God heal us from judgment may God heal that's land may God heal minds body soul of us peoples 🙏amen

