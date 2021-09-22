CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Funeral arrangements announced for Cleveland Bishop emeritus Anthony Pilla

 4 days ago
CLEVELAND — The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has announced funeral arrangements for former Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 88. The funeral for Bishop Pilla will begin with vespers at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 27 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 1007 Superior Ave., Cleveland. Auxiliary Bishop emeritus Roger Gries, OSB will be the presider. Bishop Martin Amos, retired bishop of Davenport, Iowa, will be the homilist. The wake continues until 7 p.m. in the cathedral.

