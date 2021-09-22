Returning after a few years away

I'm in a very good spot in life to start losing some serious weight. I'm at 290+...down from 315. I'm diabetic taking insulin, have a lot of sleeping issues and have ADHD-PI. But...I'm in a very stable place as far as my mental health goes, I've started to include some healthy things into my daily routine (30 minute walks, guided exercises 3 times a week, daily meditation...and more), my doctor recently put me on a new med called Ozympic which is helping me with my diabetes and can also help with losing weight, I have some really cool tech in my life that gives me motivation (11" M1 iPad Pro and an Apple Watch Series 6) and have the space and time to start bettering myself.
