CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Returning after a few years away

By okjmac1974 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 4 days ago

I first used this app 11 yrs ago and was able to lose 105 lbs. A lot has happened since. Divorce. Renewed relationship with my kids. Two grandkids. Different job. Four surgeries. Eighty-five pounds put back on. Blood pressure and cholesterol meds. My name is Jim and I am 47...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
myfitnesspal.com

Weightloss apps reviews please??

I just use this one tbh. I've never heard of those three apps. The second two look like exercise apps, though, right? Exercise is not for weight loss, it's for fitness, which is different. Weight loss comes down to a calorie deficit (eating less than you burn, calories in < calories out), which can be achieved through dietary changes alone.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Giving this another go. Wish me luck !

My name is Jane and I'm looking to lose 100+ pounds. I would like to add some people one here to be virtual friends with and who i can motivate and will do the same thing for me. I am honestly trying to lose weight so i can look great...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

lockdown plus injury = weight gain

Hi folks, over a year ago I injured myself and was unable to exercise for a very long time. That plus the lockdown resulted in my being depressed and unable to even try to stick to my healthy lifestyle. The result was about 12 extra pounds added to my weight. Many of my favourite clothes don't fit me anymore. I am finally healthy again and back to exercise, but could not seem to set my unhealthy eating habits aside. A few weeks ago, I had the worst gall bladder attack of my life and that finally gave me the motivation to stop eating junk food and get back on track. It is very slow going, but I have lost a couple of pounds and the best part is I don't even crave my bad habits anymore. Hoping this trend keeps up ... best of luck to all of you.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Folks with 100+ to Lose

I am new and am looking to lose a total of over 200 pounds. I have met a lot of fantastic people, so far, but a lot are looking to maintain or lose 10-20, which is beyond amazing, but am hoping to connect with some folks that have a larger amount to lose. A little about me, 35 and in Oklahoma. Recently engaged to be married in November 2022. If you have a larger amount to lose, drop by and say hey and let's kick some butt!!
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
myfitnesspal.com

I'm stuck!!!

I've done well tracking my calories and gradually losing 2 stone by dropping .5 to 1lb per week. I'm in no rush as this is a lifestyle change for me. Thing is I have 7lb to go and i've hit a plateau. The scales go down one week then up the next. Ive been roughly the same weight for months now. How can I get my head back into it? Any tips to help with the last push?
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Wanted PNW accountability partner

Hello. I'm 56. Need to lose 75 lbs. Like most, I've lost before. Ultimately I am better at losing and sustainability if I track and I talk with someone in my same boat. I live outside of Seattle and would like someone who lives in the same area. The weather can affect dieting!
SEATTLE, WA
myfitnesspal.com

Ridiculously high calorie burn figures from walking (Strava)

I haven't used Strava for walking or running in quite a while, but looking back the running numbers are a bit on the inflated side as well. But that is the case with a lot of fitness trackers, not just Strava. I found plenty of others even worse, and that's how I ended up using Strava.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

The 5 Best Stretches For Knee Pain

No matter your age or activity of choice, it seems like almost everyone deals with knee pain at some point. Stretching, however, offers one possible solution to avoid it. “Light stretching can help reduce muscle guarding or tension as a result of pain and help restore joint mobility,” says Lauren Loberg, DPT, a physical therapist at TRIA Orthopaedic in Bloomington, Minnesota.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Gain Weight#Athletics
myfitnesspal.com

I'm mad I need to lose weight.

Yep, I lost 60 pounds a few years ago and then gained back most of it. A few months before COVID started, I decided to stop gaining. It's not that I ate the right foods for my health, but I stopped eating chips instead of dinner and milk chocolate candies that offered no value in my nutrition. I lost a bit in that process.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Down 86 pounds - 136 to go!

Hi everyone! I’m a 47 year old female, 5’5” 286 as of 9/21/2021. I am disabled with a laundry list of ailments, I won’t bore you with the list. I started adjusting how I eat in March of this year. I cut out soda completely, gave up simple carbs, have very little sugar and watch my portions.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Calories in and calories out

That's probably bad. I don't know for sure how a FitBit works, but I suspect that in the time you are using it, you are double counting your base calories (that is, the calories you would burn if you were just sitting around and not exercising), so it may not be quite as bad as it seems. What does your workout consist of?
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Start bulking or maintain?

Recently was told about recomp by some of the people here and read a few posts about it and looked into some other online resources. I’m 5’5 109-112 lbs and want to look more lean and build muscle. My question is now do I try and bulk or do I just continue exercising and eating in maintenance? I go to the gym about 6x a week, I do cardio usually twice and do some light / moderate strength training for legs abs back/shoulders and arms split throughout the week.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
myfitnesspal.com

How daily weights & weight trending apps can be useful

Great thread topic! Count me as another vote for daily weighing and a weight trending app. I use Happy Scale. If I feel like I'm having a bad week or month, I just look at my yearly trend and all that green cheers me up. Me too for daily weigh-ins....
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

The Fat Keeps Getting Fatter

Now I understand why overweight people keep on getting bigger. Hi, I am a 37 year old woman. I used to be in the normal weight range. I did sport 3x a week, calculated my food, etc. I was very active, i had a lot of energy, all that. And...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Not making any progress, Please Help

Hello! I started my recent journey 3 weeks ago and I'm not seeing very much movement on the scale. In 3 weeks I've lost .7 lbs despite sticking to my calorie deficit and exercising alot. I eat about 1700 calories daily and have a cheat meal once a week (not large enough to keep me from losing 1 lb a week by calculations). I eat 1 g of protein per lb body weight, no more than 140 g carbs per day (usu. less), no more than 65 g sugar per day, and around 40-55 g fat per day. My tdee is ~2500. I do full body weight lifting 3 times a week and 2 days of 40 min cardio/ 10 min abs, and every day I walk for at least an hour. I know its only been 3 weeks but in the past when I started lifting weights after a break (I didn't have access to a gym in August and unfortunately cheated on my diet a lot), my body lost weight quickly. I'm stressed because I have a vacation coming up in April and I don't want to wear t-shirts over my swimsuits anymore. I need to lose 1.25 lbs a week to make my goal. Please help! Thanks!
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Hi, I'm Willbur

I've tried to lose weight before, but it never worked. I would exercise a lot but then overeat after because of how hungry i felt (plus I usually eat almost exclusively carbs). I hope tracking what i eat can help. The struggle is real. But there are TONS of tips...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

100lbs to lose before I'm 60!

Hi! Sounds like you want fast results. I think many people here will tell you slow but steady wins the race. Set small goals, maybe 10 pounds every 2 months. Log your food. Wear supportive shoes to make your walks as comfortable as you can. Celebrate your victories. I’m only...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

I need some support!

I'm in a very good spot in life to start losing some serious weight. I'm at 290+...down from 315. I'm diabetic taking insulin, have a lot of sleeping issues and have ADHD-PI. But...I'm in a very stable place as far as my mental health goes, I've started to include some healthy things into my daily routine (30 minute walks, guided exercises 3 times a week, daily meditation...and more), my doctor recently put me on a new med called Ozympic which is helping me with my diabetes and can also help with losing weight, I have some really cool tech in my life that gives me motivation (11" M1 iPad Pro and an Apple Watch Series 6) and have the space and time to start bettering myself.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Starting with My Fitness Pal

Well, I finally entered all of my food choices today and still have calories left! My oh my!. Trying to lose weight and exercise more to get in better physical condition. It will also help with my endurance and overall health so here goes....
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy