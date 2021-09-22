CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Turnpike’s $104M in unpaid tolls draws senators’ scrutiny

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year during a hearing Wednesday prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the debt-hobbled agency. Transportation Committee...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Uncollected turnpike tolls are costly

The Pennsylvania Turnpike took in $1.3 billion in tolls during a 12-month period. That’s a lot, but the agency left $104 million on the table. And that’s too much. When fully 8% of tolls go uncollected, that’s a financial problem for the turnpike and a disservice to the drivers who pay their fair share on every trip. Passenger cars pay $95 to cross the state or $47 if the vehicle uses E-ZPass; big-rig drivers pay significantly more.
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

State Senators Grill Turnpike Officials On Lost Revenue, Suggest Border Tolls And Double License Plates On Vehicles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State senators grilled Pennsylvania Turnpike officials at a Senate Transportation Committee hearing over the loss of more than $100 million in toll revenue last year. Over a year ago, the commission eliminated real people at the tollbooths, replacing them with an automated toll-by-mail system for those who did not have an E-ZPass But there’s a problem. Only 54 percent of those turnpike users who were mailed a bill actually paid up, a loss of $104 million. “This is not a small number. We’re not talking about a million dollars. This is 104, almost $105 million in lost tolls,” said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Editorial: The $104 million failure of turnpike 'toll-by-plate'

In 2019, the first Southwestern Pennsylvania toll booths started to change as the Turnpike Commission switched from a mix of manned stations and machines to a new, hands-off system. It started years earlier with the E-ZPass devices that let drivers roll through while a transponder was read and an account...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
thecranberryeagle.com

Free rides take $104M toll on Pa. Turnpike finances

CARLISLE — More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling, with the millions of motorists who don't use E-ZPass having a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate camera system. An...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Report Shows More Than $104M In Uncollected Pa. Turnpike Tolls

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling, with the millions of motorists who don’t use E-ZPass having a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate camera system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Flynn
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Turnpike tolls outpace passenger vehicle rates in neighboring states

Pennsylvania drivers who cross onto the Ohio Turnpike notice at significant difference other than the flat terrain. There is a significantly lower per-mile cost of traversing the Buckeye State’s 241-mile turnpike versus the 550 miles in Pennsylvania. Ohio’s E-ZPass toll rate per mile for passenger vehicles is 0.058 cents, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mymixfm.com

Senate Democrats step up scrutiny of blank-check firms

(Reuters) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and three other Senate Democrats on Wednesday sent letters to some of the most prolific SPAC dealmakers, voicing concerns over reports that SPAC insiders exploit regulatory loopholes at the expense of retail investors. Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that raise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Turnpike#Sen#Ap#Associated Press#Transportation Committee#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Turnpike Commission’s $104M toll collection ‘leakage’ is a complete debacle | Turkeys & Trophies

It stands to reason that the abrupt switch from offering a cash-collection option to an all-electronic tolling system would come with some hiccups. Criticism of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, which enacted the new “toll by plate” system at the onset of the COVD-19 outbreak, wouldn’t be warranted if a few vehicles here and there slipped through the gates without their license plates getting read. But it turns out that motorists who were supposed to be charged under the “toll by plate” system – those without an E-ZPass – had a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying in the last fiscal year on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the turnpike’s Northeast Extension that cuts through the Lehigh Valley. The Associated Press obtained an internal memo stating that the oversights amounted to more than $104 million in lost revenue. That’s some hiccup. The phenomenon is called “leakage” and can in part be due to faulty equipment or an inability to track down out-of-state drivers. The turnpike commission says it is doing an exhaustive investigation into the causes. That’s great, but the “leakage” should have been noticed and investigated long before the losses hit the more than $104 million mark. For E-ZPass holders and… well… about half of the other motorists who were actually billed for using the turnpike last year, this should be appalling. We’re already paying too much in tolls and the rates just keep going up each year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Democratic Rep. says bipartisan infrastructure vote would fail

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Sunday that she doubts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will carry through on her plans to hold a vote Monday on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying there simply aren’t enough votes for the party to pass the proposal right now. “The speaker is an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
crossroadstoday.com

South Dakota lawmakers to weigh whether seek AG impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature will consider whether to try to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian, a House leader said. Republican Speaker Spencer Gosch said Saturday that there is enough support in the state House to discuss...
PIERRE, SD
Motley Fool

These 10 States Have the Highest Minimum Wage

A state minimum wage of $12 or more earns you a spot on the list. There are many ways to keep your personal finances in good shape. However, having a good wage is often the key to healthy finances. Unfortunately, if you're an entry-level employee (or even a skilled employee...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy