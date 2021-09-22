Sorare's Valuation: Sports NFT Platform Raises $680M in Funding
Cryptocurrency and blockchain have become increasingly adopted into the sports world. With college athletes now being able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, they have been able to make their own cryptocurrencies, get paid in crypto, and make their own NFTs. On a professional level, athletes and sports leagues are partnering with global crypto exchanges like FTX and fintech platforms like CashApp.marketrealist.com
