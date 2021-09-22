CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Sorare's Valuation: Sports NFT Platform Raises $680M in Funding

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cryptocurrency and blockchain have become increasingly adopted into the sports world. With college athletes now being able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, they have been able to make their own cryptocurrencies, get paid in crypto, and make their own NFTs. On a professional level, athletes and sports leagues are partnering with global crypto exchanges like FTX and fintech platforms like CashApp.

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

London’s Dice raises $122M at a $400M valuation for its intelligent event discovery and booking platform

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 is leading the round, a Series C, with iPod “father” and Nest co-founder Tony Fadell (by way of Future Shape), Blisce, French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Mirabaud, Cassius and Evolution — all previous backers — also participating. (Previous investors in the company also include DeepMind co-founders Mustafa Suleyman and Demis Hassabis, notable given the company’s early focus on data science and recommendation algorithms.)
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Data observability platform Bigeye raises $45M in new funding

Bigeye Data Labs Inc., a company that’s pushing the concept of observability into big data, has gotten a big lift in that mission after raising $45 million in a new round of funding. Announced today, the Series B round was led by Coatue with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Brilliant Earth Stock (BRLT) Has a Shining Future After Its IPO

Brilliant Earth is set to go public through a direct listing on Sep. 23. The company ended up pricing its IPO below its previously indicated range, most likely due to choppy market conditions amid a flurry of IPOs. What can investors expect following its IPO, and what's Brilliant Earth (BRLT) stock's 2025 forecast?
MARKETS
newsbrig.com

Sorare raises $680 million for its fantasy sports NFT game

Sorare has built a fantasty football (soccer) platform based on NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Each digital card is registered as a unique token on the Ethereum blockchain. Players can buy and sell cards from other players. Transactions are all recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. What makes Sorare unique is that...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#Football Clubs#Nba#Sorare S Valuation#Ftx#Fintech#Cashapp#Nft#Dapper Labs#Nba Top Shot#Real Madrid#Liverpool Fc#European#Softbank#Japanese#Laliga#North American
theblockcrypto.com

NFT startup Dapper Labs raises $250 million in new funding

Dapper Labs, the maker of the popular basketball NFT game platform NBA Top Shot, has raised $250 million in a new funding round. Coatue Ventures led the round, with participation from existing investors a16z, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Version One Ventures. New investors, including BOND, a venture capital firm, and GIC, a Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, also backed the round.
BASKETBALL
investing.com

Sports NFT gold rush as projects raise $930 million in a week

Tokenized sport collectibles projects have raised almost $1 billion in funding in the space of a week. On Sept. 22 Dapper Labs — the firm behind the Flow blockchain and the widely popular tokenized basketball collectibles, NBA TopShot — announced a further $250 million in a funding round led by tech-focused hedge fund Coatue.
MARKETS
primenewsghana.com

NFT-based fantasy football card firm raises $680m

French firm Sorare, which sells football trading cards in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has raised $680m (£498m). The NFT-based cards are used by fans to create fantasy football teams which can then "play" each other. The funding was led by tech investor Softbank, with ex-England international Rio Ferdinand...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Discover The Innovative Blockchain Platforms Lowering NFT’s Barriers For Newcomers

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) represent the latest trend to take the internet and the world by storm. These easily exchangeable and individually unique digital assets stored on specific blockchains have emerged as one of the most prominent sectors of the flourishing blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sports
Silicon Republic

Sorare raises record $680m to fund its NFT fantasy football game

The Paris-based start-up will use the SoftBank-led funding to make new hires, partner with new football leagues and expand into new sports. French gaming start-up Sorare has raised a record $680m in Series B funding led by SoftBank. The NFT-based fantasy football game that raised $50m in its Series A...
GAMBLING
Front Office Sports

SoftBank Leads Sorare's $680M Series B

SoftBank has made its latest nine-figure bet in sports, leading a $680 million investment round in soccer NFT and fantasy sports platform Sorare. The investment, one of Europe’s biggest Series B rounds ever, values Sorare at $4.3 billion. Sorare said it would use the funds to acquire licenses and grow its team beyond the 30 employees it has now.
SOCCER
martechseries.com

Sorare raises $680M Series B to create the next sports entertainment giant leveraging NFTs

– The investment, Europe’s biggest ever Series B, gives Sorare a new valuation of $4.3 billion. Sorare, the fantasy football platform, announces that it has raised $680 million in Series B financing led by Softbank, with participation from Atomico, Bessemer Ventures, D1 Capital, Eurazeo, IVP and Liontree; and existing investors Benchmark, Accel and Headline.
GAMBLING
investing.com

Bitcoin-Based DeFi Platform Portal Raises $8.5M in Funding Round

© Reuters. Bitcoin-Based DeFi Platform Portal Raises $8.5M in Funding Round. Portal secures $8.5 million in investments to develop Bitcoin-based DeFi platform. Prominent firms like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Ventures, ArringtonXRP Capital, and more participated. The project aims to deliver self-sovereignty to its users. Bitcoin-based DEX project, Portal, announced the closing of...
MARKETS
sportspromedia.com

Sorare raises US$680m in SoftBank-led funding round

Sorare also gets investment from Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann, Rio Ferdinand and César Azpilicueta. Company will use funding to open US office, make key hires, and move into other sports outside of soccer. Soccer-focused non-fungible token (NFT) platform Sorare has raised US$680 million in a Series B funding round led...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Airwallex's latest funding round lifts valuation to USD 4 billion

Australia-based payments platform Airwallex has closed Series E funding round with USD 200 million, reaching USD 700 million in funds and a valuation of USD 4 billion. The majority of the funding came from new investors, including private US-based investment firm Lone Pine Capital, which led the funding round and is the backer of other fintechs such as PayPal and Square, as well Amazon, Netflix, and Twitter.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

NFT gaming platform StarPunk successfully raised $1.8M, launching on DAO Maker’s SHO and Gate Startup

The private round of StarPunk successfully closes the oversubscribed private pound, raising $1.8 million from DAO Maker, UG Ventures, Megala Ventures, Raptor Capital and other top blockchain investors. StarPunk, the next-generation incubator ecosystem for a nonfungible token (NFT) gaming startup, is pleased to announce the successful closure of our fundraising...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Marketplace platform Mirakl raises $555 million at $3.5 billion valuation

Silver Lake is leading the investment with existing investors 83North, Elaia Partners, Felix Capital and Permira also participating. With today’s funding round, Mirakl is experiencing a sharp valuation bump as the company closed a $300 million funding round at a $1.5 billion valuation last year. Some of Mirakl’s clients include...
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

Propel raises $20M funding for its product lifecycle management platform

Product lifecycle management startup Propel PML Inc. today announced a new $20 million round of funding led by Salesforce Ventures. Existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Green D Ventures and TIFF also participated in today’s Series C round, as did new investor Ankona Capital, bringing Propel’s total amount raised to $48 million to date.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

DeFi Platform Vee Finance Suffers $35 Million Hack on Avalanche

One of the biggest inherent risks of cryptocurrency is the susceptibility to hacks and scams, which seems to be increasing. Avalanche, a decentralized platform, suffered its second major hack. During the hack, $35 million worth of funds were siphoned out of the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Vee Finance. With another security breach just a few weeks after the first, many people wonder if the Avalanche blockchain is safe?
MARKETS
MarketRealist

How to Transfer Funds From Coinbase to KuCoin—Simple Process

Currently, Coinbase is widely known as the best cryptocurrency exchange for beginners since it has a user-friendly, streamlined platform that's able to seamlessly onboard users into purchasing cryptocurrency. Coinbase also makes it fairly easy to transfer coins to other wallets and cryptocurrency exchanges. Here's how you transfer funds from Coinbase to KuCoin.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy