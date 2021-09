The Cape May County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to a scam that apparently involves someone who is spoofing a phone number for their office. Sheriff Bob Nolan says they have received reports of someone named Kelly Smith calling people and instructing them to contact "US Legal Support" with a case number. When "Smith" calls the victims back, (609) 463-6420 has been displaying on people's phones, which is a phone number for the sheriff's office.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO