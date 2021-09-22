CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Shauf Releasing New Album This Week, Shares Single

By Otis Junior
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Shauf announced a new album that is very quickly approaching. His next release, titled Wilds is expected this Friday, September 24. It follows his early 2020 release The Neon Skyline, and includes recordings from that album’s sessions. Also included on the album are the previously released singles “Spanish on the Beach,” “Judy,” and “Jeremy’s Weddings.”

dopecausewesaid.com

Trentemøller Announces His New Album "Memoria" Out Early 2022 and Shares the First Single and Video, “In The Gloaming”

Danish composer, musician, and producer Trentemøller announces his new studio album “Memoria”, set for release in early 2022 on his own label In My Room, alongside the first single and video, “In The Gloaming.” Dreampop and shoegaze influences are in the DNA of Trentemøller’s output. In the case of this release, those elements are suspended in arpeggiated synth effervescence, and backed by a modern take on a classic beat. Bold, glassy guitar stabs appear like a chorus of angels, shepherding us through the song. It’s an epic piece of renaissance pop that heralds Trentemøller's first full-length album in three years.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Parcels Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Somethinggreater”

Australian electro-pop group Parcels have announced the release of their sophomore studio album, Day/Night, which will be out on November 5 via Because Music. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album titled “Somethinggreater.” Watch the Carmen Crommelin-directed video and check out the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Jason Isbell Announces Official Release Date For New Album Georgia Blue, Shares Cover Of R.E.M’s “Driver 8”

Jason Isbell had promised a covers album last year dedicated to the state of Georgia who helped win the presidential election in 2020. The covers album, Georgia Blue, will feature contributions from Julien Baker, Brandi Carlile and more and it has just been announced that its official release date is October 15. The album is being released via Southeastern, and has an impressive lineup. The cover album’s official tracklist has also been released, and includes collaborations with plus collaborations with Béla Fleck, Steve Gorman, Peter Levin, Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Chris Thile, Sadler Vaden, Adia Victoria and John Paul White, which will be covering the likes of R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, the Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Now It’s Overhead, Gladys Knight & the Pips, the Allman Brothers Band, and Vic Chesnutt.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKILLET Releases 'Surviving The Game' Single, Announces 'Dominion' Album

Multi-platinum rockers SKILLET will release their new studio album, "Dominion", on January 14, 2022 via Atlantic. Their 11th studio project, it follows SKILLET's amazing track record of two RIAA certified multi-platinum albums, two gold albums, five RIAA certified multi-platinum singles, and four gold singles. Simultaneously unveiling the project's stunning cover art and track listing, "Dominion"'s first Active Rock radio single, "Surviving The Game" is available now as an instant grat with album pre-order, and fans can also pre-save the album. The album, produced by Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, PAPA ROACH, DISTURBED), with songs written by John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Kevin Churko and Kane Churko, was created 100 percent remotely between the band's tour dates, home studio in Wisconsin and the Churkos' studio in Las Vegas.
NFL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

U.D.O. Releases Music Video For New Single 'Prophecy'

U.D.O., the band led by former ACCEPT frontman Udo Dirkschneider, will release its new album "Game Over", on October 22 via AFM Records. The official music video for the disc's third single, "Prophecy", can be seen below. Not one for embellishment. Dirkschneider strikes a sour note on "Game Over". If...
MUSIC
wkml.com

Scotty McCreery Releases “Damn Strait” Single From New Album

Scotty McCreery won’t be here for Stars & Guitars until November 15 (get your tickets here now **cough, cough**), but he does have a new album coming out soon! And to help keep his anxious fans happy, Scotty just released one of the singles from the album – “Damn Strait.”
MUSIC

