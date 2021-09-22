Andy Shauf Releasing New Album This Week, Shares Single

Jason Isbell had promised a covers album last year dedicated to the state of Georgia who helped win the presidential election in 2020. The covers album, Georgia Blue, will feature contributions from Julien Baker, Brandi Carlile and more and it has just been announced that its official release date is October 15. The album is being released via Southeastern, and has an impressive lineup. The cover album’s official tracklist has also been released, and includes collaborations with plus collaborations with Béla Fleck, Steve Gorman, Peter Levin, Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Chris Thile, Sadler Vaden, Adia Victoria and John Paul White, which will be covering the likes of R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, the Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Now It’s Overhead, Gladys Knight & the Pips, the Allman Brothers Band, and Vic Chesnutt.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO