There's no question making money is at the core of our capitalist society. And by all traditional standards, I had achieved that financial success. By age 31, I was CEO in the Pavilion at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, making a lucrative salary. But I felt stuck and couldn't understand how certain other individuals were hitting that $100 million mark. What was their secret? Why did my success feel stunted? The answer required a shift in my mindset. Instead of working my way up the corporate ladder (which I had already done), I needed to focus on creating generational wealth.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO