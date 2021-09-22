CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina's Flevo startup receives $ 50,000 for winning the Platzi Startups program

By Entrepreneur en Español
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one can deny that this has been a GREAT year for Latin American startups ! According to the Latin American Association of Venture Capital & Private Capital (LAVCA), only in the first half of the year 6.2 billion dollars were invested in emerging companies in the region. The Argentine...

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

