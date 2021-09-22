Britney Spears Plans For Prenup Amidst New Push For Father’s Fast Exit From Conservatorship

Britney Spears is going to have a prenuptial agreement with new fiancé Sam Asghari and that’s now part of the reason she wants her purse strings holding father to exit her repressive conservatorship ASAP.

Just two weeks after Jamie Spears unexpectedly moved to wind down the 13-year old legal arrangement, the much speculated revelations of the twice previously married Toxic singer’s decision to seek financial protection before saying her new vows came in a court filing today by Spears’ Greenberg Traurig LLP lawyers …and it ain’t unicorns and roses.

“While the present Termination Petition is fully supported by Ms. Spears and also consented to by Conservator of the Person Jodi Montgomery subject to proper transition and asset protection, the Termination Petition also speaks emphatically in support of the primary, present issue before the Court: the immediate and necessary suspension of Mr. Spears, by no later than September 29th,” says Spears’ primary attorney Matthew Rosengart in the LA Superior Court filing Wednesday. ( read it here ).

After a summer of repeated high drama in Judge Brenda Penny’s DTLA courtroom and on the docket, the next upcoming hearing on Spears’ conservatorship has been long set for the end of this month, with an ever growing agenda.

“As we have previously stated, Britney Spears’s life matters. Britney Spears’s well-being matters,” today’s dense nine-page filing states. “And under the circumstances, every day matters because every day Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and harm to his daughter, which is avoidable via immediate suspension.”

In his September 7 filing, the elder Spears, who controls the financial aspects of his daughter’s life, her nearly $60 million fortune and her career, offered to do his part to begin a “transition” end the conservatorship. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance,” Jamie Spears’ Holland & Knight LLP lawyers wrote.

Staining the issue even more, the elder Spears was looking for a payout of around $2 million before walking away from his offspring’s affairs. A situation that resembles nothing less than another self interested queasy set of sticky fingers in this self-described “Kafkaesque nightmare,” as today’s filing calls the conservatorship that has been in place since the younger Spears’ very public meltdown of sorts in 2008

Of course, despite all the public attention, #freebritney placards and acclaimed documentaries on the matter, ultimately it is up to Judge Penny as to how this unravels or progresses. Potentially the younger Spears, who noticably has not directly petitioned herself to end the conservatorship, could face a medical evaluation and other subsequent fallout. In Wednesday’s filing, Britney Spear’s lawyer Rosengart said he anticipated the conservatorship would end “completely and inevitably” by the end of this year.

However, to that harried timeline, now there’s a whole new factor in Britney Spears’ life – a looming new marriage.

“Further, to all the reasons why immediate suspension always has been required, we now can add another essential one: as has been publicly reported, Ms. Spears recently became engaged,” the second supplement petition in as many months from Team Britney declares.

“With Ms. Spears’s consent and pursuant to her instructions, Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement,” the filing goes on to say. “The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established in the record, given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests.”

AKA – Britney wants control of her money, how she spends it and how she protects it, so get lost. Spears actually had a prenup with husband #2 Kevin Federline, which saw her paying out around $500,000 a year for the three years the parents of two were together.

In an another bit of throwback, the search for a family law attorney resembles Rosengart’s request earlier this summer to have forensic CPA Jason Rubin replace Jamie Spears in the conservatorship. Still, the suspension or resignation of the elder Spears would still leave co-conservator Jodi Montgomery in charge of the performer’s health and personal matters, as she has been since late 2019.

In a statement to Deadline this morning, lawyer Rosengart made sure to put the elder Spears, who Britney Spears has called “abusive” and demanded an investigation of, on further notice.

“We have exposed Mr. Spears’s efforts to obtain a quid pro quo payout, while also making clear that Britney Spears will no longer be bullied,” the former prosector said. “In the interim, we are moving forward with our July 26, 2021 Petition for the Suspension of James P. Spears, which is a prerequisite to the immediate restoration of my client’s dignity and fundamental rights,” Rosengart added.

“Our investigation into the financial and other abusive conduct at issue is ongoing.”

With the September 29 court hearing on the conservatorship now officially a battle royale, CNN, Netflix and others have rolled out specials and documentaries to conveniently catch the media wave.

As for the one-time Princess of Pop herself …after a brief break from social media around the time her and longtime beau Asghari announced their engagement, Britney Spears was online yesterday talking about her now teen sons in only the way a Mum can:

