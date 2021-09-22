CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'People have secrets': 'Dateline NBC' stars reunite, swap stories for landmark 30th season

By Anika Reed, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – Laughter is not often associated with "Dateline NBC."

And yet, there were laughs coming from a reunion of sorts at the NBC offices in 30 Rockefeller Plaza amongst the "Dateline" anchors – Lester Holt , Keith Morrison , Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy – who hadn't seen one another since before the pandemic began.

The foursome reunited in person Monday to celebrate the newsmagazine show, which returns Friday (9 p.m. EDT/PDT) for its milestone 30th season, the longest running primetime program on NBC since its debut in 1992.

"There was never a newsroom-type atmosphere where everyone is sitting at our desk next to each other," says "Dateline" host Holt, joking with Canning and Murphy about recent work trips to Florida as they all reconnect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVdjI_0c4g67EF00
Dennis Murphy, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison and Andrea Canning discuss the 30th season of "Dateline NBC" in New York City on Sept. 20, 2021. Dateline NBC

But they quickly get serious when addressing the people at the heart of the true-crime stories they've covered, from missing and murdered Indigenous women to a wrongfully convicted man finally released from prison.

Canning covered the Indigenous women's story and helped shine a light on a community historically ignored, as stories like the disappearance of Gabby Petito gain national focus. "That was a murder mystery, but we made it into a much bigger issue. … It was a way to get it on the air and to tackle something that is really important in this country, but still keeping it in the 'Dateline' fashion," she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wLNF_0c4g67EF00
Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Andrea Canning, Lester Holt and Dennis Murphy attend the "Dateline NBC" screening premiere at Quad Cinema in New York City on Sept. 25, 2019. NBC, Rob Kim/NBC

The show has evolved over the years, moving from 10-minute nightly news spots to two-hourlong appointment viewing.

The group lists the recent case involving the Murdaugh family and an attempted murder in South Carolina as a story primed for "Dateline," but Murphy says he prefers "to get a story that nobody has really heard of." There isn't just one type of "Dateline"-esque case, they agree.

Alex Murdaugh visual timeline: What happened? When? Where? Who's involved?

"We're not looking for the bloodiest story or the scariest story," says correspondent Josh Mankiewicz by phone from Los Angeles Tuesday.

Murphy jumps in to note that though true crime is often the crux of most episodes, the show goes beyond that, and its focus on relationships sets "Dateline" apart from competitors.

"I'm not interested in the forensics and the hair and fiber. I'm interested in the billiard balls that all break when this thing happens, and it sets in motion all of the characters that we're going to meet," Murphy says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJFS5_0c4g67EF00
"Dateline NBC" correspondents Andrea Canning, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Sept. 20, 2021. Dateline NBC

Keith Morrison on 'Dateline' fame, 'sex symbol' status, new podcast's 'Game of Thrones' vibe

"It's not just about the crime," says Morrison, sitting back in his signature jeans and a pair of Converse sneakers, more soft-spoken in person than his "Dateline" storytelling voice would suggest. "In fact, it's not really about the crime at all. It's about what happened in the relationships that caused the crime to occur and (asking) where is the tragedy."

"People have secrets," Canning says. "A lot of these 'Datelines' are not shot in most metropolitan cities … these are smaller areas. And every time you interview people they say, 'That doesn't happen here, that kind of thing doesn't happen here.' Until it does."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjzxb_0c4g67EF00
Lester Holt, seen here with "Dateline" co-stars Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy, says the stories are "relatable" because "you realize that people that do bad things could be across the street from you, their kids could go to school with yours." Dateline NBC

The investigation into Petito's disappearance, whose body police found Sunday and whose death the coroner ruled a homicide Tuesday, is another seemingly made-for-"Dateline" case. Questions of potential domestic violence resonate with the "Dateline" crew as police circle her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, as a person of interest.

Everyone's talking about Gabby Petito. But they're having the wrong conversation, experts say.

Morrison feels more women tune in to "Dateline" so they can "know the lay of the land when it comes to interpersonal crime."

"That lays open what I think 'Dateline' has exposed over the years, which is one of the worst epidemics we have: the epidemic of spousal abuse, of women being harmed by men. And I hate to say it, but that's really the basis of so much of the crime that occurs," Morrison says.

Mankiewicz connects on a personal level: He covered the murder of his friend, Dr. Steven Pitt, whose killing stemmed from a bitter divorce and custody battle, for a 2018 episode of the show.

"I went to attend his funeral and I ended up doing an hour on his murder, which was really the story of the domestic violence that (someone else) suffered through, and my friend ended up being collateral damage," Mankiewicz says.

Holt says the stories are "relatable" because "you realize that people that do bad things could be across the street from you, their kids could go to school with yours."

"A lot of the people in these stories were good people, up until the moment they weren't, or they were living normal lives like ours and then one day they became a victim of something really horrible," Holt says.

That relatability had audiences watching more than 28 billion minutes of last season alone on NBC and digital platforms – including celebrities who can't get enough of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAmOM_0c4g67EF00
Taylor Swift and "Dateline NBC" correspondent Dennis Murphy pose together at a 2018 Reputation Tour stop. Dateline NBC

Taylor Swift counts herself as a fan (she invited the cast to a stop on her Reputation Tour in 2018 ), as do Kristen Bell and Kris Jenner. Interact with enough pop culture, and you'll notice at least one "Dateline" nod, from Kaley Cuoco 's reference to it on "The Flight Attendant," to Saweetie giving the show a shoutout in her song "Tap In."

Morrison has found himself parodied on "Saturday Night Live" by comedian Bill Hader , who would go on to imitate Murphy and Mankiewicz on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4Y86_0c4g67EF00
Bill Hader and "Dateline NBC" correspondent Keith Morrison Dateline NBC

The show's place in history is yet to be determined, but its legacy is taking form. Morrison says if "Dateline" is successful in its mission, the show will be remembered as "a kind of a sociological touchstone."

Murphy says crime has always been a part of storytelling, from the Bible's Cain and Abel to Shakespearean deaths on stage. "Crime has been with us for a long time, and we tell it very well."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'People have secrets': 'Dateline NBC' stars reunite, swap stories for landmark 30th season

The Hollywood Reporter

Amid True Crime Boom, NBC’s ‘Dateline’ Gains New Relevancy in Streaming Era

You don’t have to look far to find a tribute to NBC’s newsmagazine Dateline in popular culture. In the new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez’s character Mabel Mora mentions her habitual watching of the show. It also features Tina Fey playing Cinda Canning, the host of a true crime podcast and a not-so-subtle nod to Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning. While it began life as just another broadcast newsmagazine, the show has taken on a life of its own in recent years, leaning into the true crime genre, and riding that wave as it picked up steam across streaming...
tvtechnology.com

NBC Wins 52 Week 2020-2021 Season

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif.—For the first time since 2017-18, NBC will finish the 52-week season as the most watched network in both the adults 18-49 demo and total viewers according to Nielsen data, the broadcaster announced. With the 2020-21 season ending Sunday, Sept. 19, NBC won the key 18-49 demo in...
NBC News

DATELINE NBC, THE OG OF TRUE-CRIME, KICKS OFF 30TH MILESTONE SEASON THIS FRIDAY WITH ALL-NEW TWO-HOUR BROADCAST ON A KENTUCKY TRIPLE MURDER

PLUS: Special ‘Dateline’ Podcast Episode Debuts Today, Featuring Most Memorable Reports. All This Week, Peacock’s ‘DATELINE 24/7’ Channel Streaming ‘Dateline@30: The Marathon’. Over 28 Billion Minutes of ‘Dateline’ Watched on NBC & NBC Digital Last Season. September 22, 2021 – Dateline NBC will kick off its 30th season this Friday...
tvseriesfinale.com

Dateline NBC: Season 30 Ratings (2021-22)

For decades, Dateline NBC has been part of the peacock network’s primetime schedule, sometimes airing multiple times a week. How long will this NBC News series end up running? Could it possibly be cancelled soon or, is Dateline NBC essentially guaranteed to be renewed for year 31 and the 2022-23 season? Stay tuned.
TODAY.com

‘Dateline’ correspondents gather on TODAY to toast show’s 30th anniversary

‘Shop TODAY with Jill Martin’: Everything you need to get ‘Back to the Basics’. Lester Holt, Andrea Canning, Dennis Murphy and Keith Morrison of “Dateline” join TODAY live on the plaza just as they’re about to kick off the show’s 30th season, making it the longest-running series in the history of NBC prime time. “It’s about good storytelling,” says Holt of the show’s durability.Sept. 23, 2021.
Outsider.com

‘Dateline’ Season 30 Premieres as Two-Hour Special with Keith Morrison and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Following the 30th season premiere of NBC’s Dateline, fans cannot get enough of the two-hour special with the show’s correspondent, Keith Morrison. As previously reported, the Dateline two-hour episode featured a triple murder that had left authorities completely dumbfounded. One detective told Morrison that the victims were not the typical victims of violent crimes. The case was also described as “extremely alarming and unique” to authorities.
AdWeek

Josh Mankiewicz and Keith Morrison on 30 Seasons of Dateline: ‘We’ve Done a Good Job of Changing and Adapting’

If you follow Dateline and its social media accounts closely, you’re acutely aware the newsmagazine boasts a roster of celebrity fans, including Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Bill Hader, Kristen Bell and many more. But NBC’s longest-running primetime program—which embarks on its 30th season this coming Friday at 9 p.m. ET—has also attracted millions of everyday Americans each week since 1992. They watch the show consistently, listen to its podcasts, flock to CrimeCon to get a photo with the correspondents and engage with the show in various other ways.
AOL Corp

Fox News host accidentally reveals that co-host is pregnant on live television

Things got a little awkward Wednesday on Fox News’s The Five, when Dana Perino coaxed co-host Jessica Tarlov into announcing her pregnancy that, up until then, had not been made public. At the time, they were talking about new things they had all done during the pandemic. Jesse Watters spoke about having a baby and writing a book. Then Perino turned to Tarlov.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dateline Nbc#Indigenous
ComicBook

Two Major Stars Exit Law & Order: SVU

In a bit of shocking news, the upcoming 23rd season of NBC's primetime staple Law & Order: SVU will be missing two major characters, who are both exiting the series. According to Deadline, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes will be leaving the series, and sources say that their exits will be revealed during Season 23's premiere on Thursday, September 23rd. Hyder plays Officer Kat Tamin, who is the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) SVU team, while Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland. It's unknown why they are leaving, but looks like we don't have to wait long to find out what the storyline reasons are.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

