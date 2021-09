It’s the first weekend of fall, families and the last weekend to catch the rides, animals and foods you can’t get enough of at the Washington State Fair. It’s also time to take advantage of outdoor activities your kids love like apple picking, salmon watching and hiking before the rain settles in. You’ll find plenty of all three around Seattle this weekend. We’re also looking forward to: festivals for lords, ladies and little pizza lovers plus a whole lot more. Here’s where to find the fun this weekend!

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO