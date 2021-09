Helga Hulse, a local piano teacher, will soon be reaching a significant milestone — turning 100 years old — but her music and passion will keep her eternally young. Hulse, born Sept. 21, 1921, in Honolulu, Hawaii, has been teaching piano since she was 19 years old. Her mother, Florence Booco Johnson, began giving her lessons at the age of 3. Hulse said her mother was a master pianist and a graduate of the New England Conservatory who taught many students.

