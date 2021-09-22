Katz’s Delicatessen & Hendrick’s Gin Unveil Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers
The marvelous invention draws inspiration from a case of mistaken identity between Hendrick’s key ingredient, the cucumber, and its pickled cousin. What started as an outlandish April Fool’s joke, quickly became a reality, as Hendrick’s Gin and a jar of pickles have more in common than one may have thought. Both Hendrick’s and Katz’s have brought together their unique and secret magisterial recipes to create this unusual medley of botanicals and cucumber, resulting in a radically new kind of pickle, designed to be enjoyed with your favorite pastrami sandwich and refreshing gin cocktail.www.nosh.com
