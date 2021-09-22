Katz’s Delicatessen & Hendrick’s Gin Unveil Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers

Anybody who frequents Maplewood or loves metal, eating and drinking surely knows The Crow’s Nest, the beloved local dive about to mark its 10th anniversary. To celebrate (or perhaps just coincidentally), the owners are planning to open a new spot, Crow Bar, in the former Nadine’s space at 1931 S. 12th St. in Soulard; Nadine’s recently closed, as reported by the Riverfront Times. “It was actually something we talked about pre-pandemic, and then of course we spent the entire pandemic going, ‘Oh my god, we’re so glad we don’t have two places!’” said co-owner Eliza Coriell. “We would love to be open by Mardi Gras, but we don’t know if that’s a reasonable goal. We’re hoping to at least be able to do something outside.”

