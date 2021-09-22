CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biden Administration Hasn’t Ended the Cruel Treatment of Migrants

By Mary Harris
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few different images have made it out of the makeshift camp in the town of Del Rio, Texas, where nearly 15,000 Haitian migrants have been living. Drone shots show the sheer number of people crammed together, waiting to be processed. There’s the Border Patrol response: men on horseback appearing to violently herd these desperate people. And there are the long lines of people trying to wade into this country, one after another, balancing water bottles and takeout bags in their arms. But many journalists have been kept away from the camp itself, which means what’s happening to these migrants is happening in a black box. Jacqueline Charles, the Caribbean correspondent for the Miami Herald, is Haitian American, and she spent the summer covering crisis after crisis in Haiti—the assassination of the president, a devastating earthquake. Last week, she flew into Texas to try to tell the migrants’ stories. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Charles about how Del Rio became the last hope for thousands of Haitian refugees, the treatment and plight of these asylum-seekers, and how Charles saw it coming. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

