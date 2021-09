While access to opportunities, funding and support has improved for women in the startup space over the last couple of decades, there is still a long way to go. In fact, women early-stage entrepreneurs receive an average of $1 million less in funding than men do, despite performing better on average. Leaders across the board openly advocate for female-founded businesses receiving more venture capital and entrepreneurship support, but few are taking decisive actions to close this glaring gender gap.

