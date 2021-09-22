Catholic Daughters host Game Night

Irma Glaubrecht and Mozell Fletcher of The Catholic Daughters of America, Court Mystical Rose 1353 in Jeanerette, recently presented a donation for the poor and needy to Carol Gaignard, treasurer of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. 'The Members of Council 1353 plan to donate on a regular basis to the Center as the Center serves all of Iberia Parish and has many clients from Jeanerette. The Catholic Daughters reach out with compassion and support, to be helping hands where there is pain, poverty, sorrow and sickness,’ Glaubrecht said. Gaignard thanked the Catholic Daughters for the donation, saying ‘The assistance that the Center gives is dependent upon local donations such as this and we are very grateful for the support from the community for over 45 years. We continue to see up to 100 clients a week, many of whom are elderly or disabled and need a little help to make ends meet. We provide food, clothing, diapers, utility assistance, housing assistance, milk vouchers to children, help with medicine or doctor visits, burial assistance and other services.’

JEANERETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO