Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, and a few years ago I wrote about the toughest aspect of pets: “As pet owners, we also agree that when a beloved pet gets to this point, that no matter the selfish interest in keeping them at our side, that we agree to help them face the end in the most humane and respectful way possible.”

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO