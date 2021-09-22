CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

JP Morgan Taps Thought Machine to Replace Retail Banking Core

By Julie Muhn (@julieschicktanz)
finovate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJP Morgan Chase announced this week it will replace its U.S. core banking suite with U.K.-based Thought Machine’s Vault. Founded in 2014, Vault is a cloud native core banking engine that leverages smart contracts to help banks and fintechs build in the cloud and avoid the constraints of legacy technology. Vault provides a full range of retail and small business banking capabilities, including checking accounts, savings, loans, credit cards, and mortgages.

finovate.com

Comments / 0

Related
finovate.com

Ocrolus Raises $80 Million at $500 Million Valuation

Financial document automation platform Ocrolus pulled in $80 million in Series C funding today. The round was led by Fin VC and included participation from Thomvest Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Oak HC/FT, FinTech Collective, QED Investors, Bullpen Capital, ValueStream Ventures, Laconia, RiverPark Ventures, Invicta Growth, Stage II Capital, and Cross River Bank.
MARKETS
finovate.com

RBC’s Nomi Spend Management Tool Adds Forecasting

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) launched two new capabilities for its NOMI financial intelligence platform. Unveiled today, NOMI Forecast shows users their future cash flow. The app also has increased its security with the launch of two-step verification upon login. “At a time when Canadians are more conscious than ever...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Banking#Smart Contracts#Core Banking#Jp Morgan Chase#Thought Machine#Vault#Jpmorgan Chase#Lloyds Banking Group#Standard Chartered#Monese#Seb
crowdfundinsider.com

Property Finance Platform LendInvest Sells £100 Million Buy to Let Portfolio to JP Morgan

LendInvest plc (LSE: LINV), a top UK-based property finance platform, has sold a £100 million buy to let portfolio to JP Morgan. In January 2021 LendInvest completed the creation of a Separate Account Mandate with JP Morgan with a total capacity of £625 million. This provided JP Morgan with exposure to buy-to-let mortgages which have been originated via LendInvest’s proprietary technology platform. This sell transfers £100 million of previously originated buy to let loans into that Separate Account, growing its capacity from £625 million to £725 million.
REAL ESTATE
TrendHunter.com

Digital-Only Retail Banks

American multinational investment bank JP Morgan is set to open its first digital retail bank in the UK next week called Chase. The digital-only bank will first offer accounts through a unique rewards program, before eventually expanding into lending, investment, mortgages, and more. With the launch of 'Chase' in the...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

JP Morgan launches digital retail bank, Chase takes over British rivals

JP Morgan launching its long-awaited digital retail bank, Chase. This venture will expand in other continents and later on globally. JP Morgan is challenging its British rival. The U.S lender is hoping for global expansion. This is their first foray into retail banking outside North America, hence increasing pressure on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
finovate.com

Q2 and Plaid Partner Up to Expand Access to Digital Banking Solutions

A strategic partnership between Finovate alums Q2 and Plaid will give 18 million consumers across more than 500 banks and credit unions the ability to access 5,500+ fintech apps and other digital banking features. The alliance, announced today, combines Q2’s digital banking platform and Plaid’s open finance platform, Plaid Exchange. The goal is to provide customers with a secure and reliable way to both connect accounts to digital apps and services, as well as give them the tools to manage these connections.
INTERNET
crowdfundinsider.com

JP Morgan Acquires College Financing Platform Frank in Latest Fintech Move

(NYSE:JPM) has acquired Frank, a popular college financial planning platform founded by prominent entrepreneur Charlie Javice. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. JP Morgan said it will acquire Frank’s entire business and verticals. Jennifer Piepszak, co-CEO of Chase, said they aim to build a lifelong relationship with their...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Private Equity Firm One Rock hires JP Morgan Lawyer as GC

Fola Adamolekun will lead and oversee One Rock's legal and compliance functions. Adamolekun comes from J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, where she worked in alternative investments. She previously was general counsel and chief compliance officer at the hedge fund Valinor Management. The New York-based private equity firm One Rock...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Chase, JP Morgan’s UK Digital Bank, Opens for Customers

As was previously reported, JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) launched its digital bank in the UK today. Chase, the largest consumer bank in the US, is now available in digital form for UK consumers. According to a company statement, users may go to chase.co.uk, and register and then download the Chase app.
ECONOMY
American Banker

JPMorgan Chase moving retail bank's core system to cloud

JPMorgan Chase is deploying a new, cloud-based core system for its retail bank using software developed by Thought Machine, the two companies said Wednesday. Thought Machine's clients include large international banks like Standard Chartered, which uses the company's Vault software for its digital bank Mox in Hong Kong, and the Swedish financial services group SEB, which uses it to run UNQUO, a banking app for entrepreneurs and business owners. Lloyds Banking Group in the U.K. also uses Thought Machine’s technology.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

JP Morgan's UK digital bank ready for launch

JP Morgan is set to open the virtual doors to its long-awaited UK digital retail bank next week. The digital-only lender will initially offer current accounts with a rewards programme, but intends to expand into personal lending, investment, and even mortgages in a bid to ‘upend the UK banking market.’
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Arvest Bank partners with tech firms Thought Machine, Accenture to support digital transformation

Arvest Bank took a big stride forward in its digital transformation initiatives on Thursday (Sept. 16). The Fayetteville-based bank has selected London-based fintech firm Thought Machine to implement a next-generation core banking infrastructure. According to a news release, Thought Machine’s cloud-native core banking engine, Vault, will support the bank’s multi-year...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
finextra.com

Thought Machine signs Arvest Bank to Vault platform

Arvest, the operator of a collection of small community banks in the US, has struck a deal to implement for Thought Machine's cloud-native core banking platform, Vault. Arvest has also enlisted Accenture for its overhaul as it taps Vault to build personalised, real-time services for its network of 14 locally managed banks with a combined 230 branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Olivela Taps Two European Retail Veterans in International Push

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Olivela, a fashion and luxury e-commerce site that donates 20 percent of every purchase to charity, is poised for international expansion, and has hired veterans of Harrods and Matchesfashion to help spearhead the move. Maria Milano, who resigned earlier this year as Harrods’ head of buying, women’s wear and children’s wear, will be joining as chief merchant and will be based in London. Prior to Harrods, Milano held editorial roles at InStyle and Condé Nast.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFHEat, Watch, Wander and Work Out at All the New...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy