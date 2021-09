Under a sold-out crowd and overcast sky at Raymond James Stadium, it was the matchup between the Florida Gators and USF Bulls. Coming in seeing tailgating again was great after the Covid-19 last year when it was not allowed. The biggest thing you noticed right away was how many Florida Gators fans there were compared to USF Bulls fans. For the home fans, it is hard to see when the home team is outnumbered by the road team. One of many things that USF needed to happen was to get on the scoreboard. They were unable to do that last week against the NC State. Head coach Jeff Scott was going to try and get his players hyped for a game like this. The Bulls have were given no chance to win this game. He needs to tell them to play and have fun because you never know what might happen.

