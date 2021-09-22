Letter: Somersworth a strong and healthy city thanks to Mayor Hilliard

Mayor Dana Hilliard is everywhere at once. He has the energy, commitment and talent to tackle the broad range of issues that come before a mayor, and the vision to deliver the “bright future” in the city’s motto. Due in large part to his leadership, Somersworth has turned from the butt of jokes to a strong and healthy city, already admired throughout the state for its progress and poised to capitalize on the significant groundwork the city government has put in place.