The best outfits in Knockout City

Knockout City is all about dodgeball, teamwork, and yes, doing it all in style. Whether that style comes from your trick shots, your combos, or your wardrobe is up to you. That said, there is no doubt that you will want to have a character that looks good in a victory pose. There are so many different outfits and variants to choose from in Knockout City, but if we lay them all out, and pick the best of the best, there are definitely a few that reign supreme.