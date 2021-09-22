CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All new Held Items added in Pokemon Unite: Season 2

By Kirsten Carey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate its launch on mobile devices, Pokémon Unite entered Season 2 and added a ton of updates and new content to the game. Some of these updates include a Holowear spacesuit for Gengar, Unite Squads, and a fresh look to the interface. But perhaps most intriguing of all are the new Held Items added to the game: the Weakness Policy, Choice Specs, and Razor Claw. Here is what to expect from each of these new Held Items.

