Hungry lynx kittens growing up

 4 days ago
A four-month-old Lynx kitten explores its home in the Bear Wood exhibit at the Wild Place Project in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Keepers have their hands full as their two youngest lynxes are getting bigger, and hungrier.

The kittens are now four months old and growing fast – weighing around 5kg each and roughly the size of a large house cat.

It will be some time before they are as big as their parents Loka and Zone, or their two fully-grown siblings, Lox and Kinsey.

The four-month-old Lynx kittens live at the Bear Wood exhibit at the Wild Place Project, near Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

But the pair waste no time in making sure their keepers at the Wild Place Project, near Bristol, know when they are hungry.

As well as still having milk from their mother, the twins are fed meat by keepers every day.

It will be some time before they are fully grown but the kittens are becoming increasingly adventurous, leaving mum for short periods of time to explore their woodland home.

A public poll is to be held to name the lynx kittens (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Keepers believe they are both male and a public poll is to be held to name them, with the choices of Bramble, Briar, Holt, Copse, Maple or Rowan.

Animal manager Will Walker said: “The twins are doing incredibly well and are growing stronger by the week.

“Their mother, Loka, has done a fantastic job of caring for them. They are both bright-eyed and healthy and we are looking forward to inviting people to help us name them.”

