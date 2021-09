Just a few days ago, TIME released their list of the one hundred most-influential celebrities, and now, we've got another major ranking that has the internet all abuzz. Last year, Rolling Stone updated their ranking of the 500 greatest albums in honor of the new decade, with Marvin Gaye's What's Going On nabbing the top spot. Now, the publication has revised their list of the ‘500 Greatest Songs of All Time’ for the first time in 17 years, and there's a new person sitting at number one: Aretha Franklin.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO