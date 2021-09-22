CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fortnite Billionaire Says Apple ‘Lied’ as It Blacklists Game

By Noah Kirsch
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tim Sweeney thought his battle with Apple was finally ending, after his video game company, Epic Games, paid the tech giant $6 million as part of a recent court decision. Epic had sued Apple in 2020 over alleged anti-competitive behavior, after its marquee franchise, Fortnite, was booted from the App Store when Epic tried to charge fees to users directly. Apple normally takes a 30 percent cut of transactions. This summer, a court handed down a mixed verdict in the case, but it seemed like Fortnite was on its way to getting re-listed. Apple had other ideas. On Tuesday, the company notified Epic that it will not reinstate the game “until the district court’s judgment becomes final and non-appealable.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite: Where to Find Apples and Bananas in Season 8

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, many players are wondering where exactly they can finally the beloved Apples and Bananas. Every season, the location of these healing fruits changes, so there is always mass confusion on where exactly they will land on the map at the beginning of a new season. Especially with a quest out right now in the game surrounding eating both an apple and a banana, this is vital information for all players of Epic’s massive battle royale title. Here are the exact locations of the bananas and apples spread across the Fortnite map.
VIDEO GAMES
thebossmagazine.com

Apple puts Fortnite App Store reinstatement on hold

Apple won’t consider reinstating Fortnite on its App Store until court proceedings with Epic Games are exhausted Fortnite players will have to wait a while longer to play the popular... Apple won’t consider reinstating Fortnite on its App Store until court proceedings with Epic Games are exhausted. Fortnite players will...
VIDEO GAMES
infusenews.com

Apple will not allow Fortnite back on App Store

Apple won’t permit Fortnite back on its devices until its legal battle with the computer game’s creator, Epic Games, has completely closed, possibly postponing the game’s re-visitation of iPhones by quite a long while. An lawyer for Apple (AAPL) said the organization “has exercised its discretion not to reinstate Epic’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Video Game#The App Store
Phone Arena

Apple bans the Fortnite game from the App Store for what could be a 5-year appeal process

As many of you probably know, Epic Games has been having a fight with Apple in a trial that recently received a ruling, concluding the App Store wasn't a monopoly but Apple should allow links to alternative payment systems for apps. Then, Epic appealed the ruling and now, Apple has banned the Fortnite game from the App Store until the appeal process is concluded, which could take five years, reports the New York Post.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Epic Games says it will fix Fortnite Season 8’s slow XP problem

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 8 is still fresh, but players have had access to it long enough to notice one big issue: it requires too much time and grinding to get enough XP for leveling up. The problem has become more apparent as players get into higher tiers, leading to complaints on social media and now, finally, a response from Epic Games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
BBC

Apple bans Fortnite from App Store during Epic Games legal battle

Apple has banned Fortnite from its App Store until a legal battle with the game's maker Epic has concluded, according to Tim Sweeney, chief executive of Epic Games. This means the popular game won't be available for new users to download on iPhones or other Apple devices. Mr Sweeney called...
VIDEO GAMES
hot96.com

Epic CEO says Apple bars “Fortnite” until all court appeals end

(Reuters) -Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday that Apple Inc informed the “Fortnite” owner that the video game will be blacklisted from the iPhone maker’s ecosystem until all the court appeals are done. Epic Games’ opening brief in its appeal to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court...
BUSINESS
SVG

The Real Reason Fortnite Just Got Banned By Apple

The long court battle between Epic Games and Apple has certainly been an eye-opening one, but the latest development in the case may be the most shocking yet. Just last week, the case was seemingly concluded, with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issuing a permanent injunction against Apple, stating that the tech giant must allow alternate forms of in-app purchases. Loyal fans will recall that "Fortnite" was removed from the App Store when the company attempted to roll out its own payment system that would allow itself and players to circumvent Apple's 30% processing fee. Meanwhile, Epic Games has been ordered to pay 30% of all revenue earned through its new payment system since its inception, which added up to a pretty hefty sum. While it appeared as though both parties had reached an understanding, it appears as though things are only getting worse for "Fortnite."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Banned On iOS For As Long As 5 Years, Sweeney Says As He Accuses Apple Of Lying

The long-awaited decision in the Apple vs. Epic case has been handed down, with a judge deciding that Apple must allow developers to offer alternative payment methods. But Epic Games is not celebrating the decision, and Fortnite is not coming back to the App Store soon, if it ever does. The latest development in this matter came on September 21, when Apple is said to have informed Epic that Fortnite would be banned on iOS until all court appeals are exhausted.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Epic Games CEO accuses Apple of keeping Fortnite off iOS

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has accused Apple of keeping Fortnite blacklisted from its flagship operating system, iOS. Following a lengthy legal battle between Apple and Fortnite developers, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has accused Apple of reneging its promise to reinstate the battle royale to the iOS App Store.
FIFA
Macdaily News

Apple to keep Fortnite off App Store until Epic Games’ legal appeals are exhausted

Apple plans to keep the game “Fortnite” off of its App Store until appeals are exhausted in its legal fight with Epic Games, the maker of the battle-royale game. Apple sent a letter to Epic Tuesday saying that it “will not consider any further requests for reinstatement until the district court’s judgment becomes final and nonappealable.” The letter, sent to Epic’s lawyers from a firm representing Apple, was published on Twitter by Epic Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney. That process could take five years, he said.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Apple has blacklisted Fortnite until its legal battle with Epic is completed

Apple has said it won’t consider letting Fortnite back on the App Store until its legal battle with Epic Games is complete, which might not be for several years. Epic recently confirmed it was launching an appeal against the decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple, which saw the judge in the case rule against the Fortnite maker in nine of the 10 counts it had brought against the iPhone firm.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts.com

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: Amazon Antitrust Complaint Expands; Epic Games Pays Apple $6M for Breach on Fortnite

Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. Georgetown Privacy Professor Bedoya Is Biden’s FTC Commissioner Nominee. President Joe Biden will nominate Georgetown University law professor and privacy law expert Alvaro Bedoya as a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. Bedoya, who...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy