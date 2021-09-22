11 People Have Now Died at Rikers Island in Less Than a Year
Isa Abdul-Karim, 42, was a wheelchair-bound man who died only days before he was set for early release, making him the 11th person to die at the jail since December 2020. Isa Abdul-Karim, 42, died at about 7:25 p.m. on Sunday in the North Infirmary Command after telling staff he wasn’t feeling well. Wheelchair-bound, the inmate was held in Rikers Island on a parole violation, and was being considered by officials for early release under The Less Is More Act.www.essence.com
