11 People Have Now Died at Rikers Island in Less Than a Year

VENICE (CBSLA) – Some Venice residents are complaining that the boardwalk cleanup, showcased by city leaders as a response to the sometimes dangerous homeless encampments, has simply lead to the camps and the people who live in them moving. One family’s doorbell camera captured footage of a violent threat from a man allegedly living in a homeless encampment across the street from their home. “I will kill your husband,” a man can be seen saying in the video. The family is now too worried to share their identities and say they are desperate for help. “There are drug addicts and there’s gang activity, there’s...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO