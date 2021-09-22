Mateel Community Center Hiring General Manager

Begin at 5 hours a week, but usually will be 20 – 30 hours a week when we’re able to have events. Position is eligible for overtime during specific festivals and events. The Mateel Community Center is a 501c3 non-profit in Redway, CA, promotes a cultural and social vision for the community emphasizing the performing and visual arts. It is a membership-based organization, whose members elect the nine-member Board of Directors. The MCC operates an 800-person capacity venue in Southern Humboldt County, offering theatre, music and a diverse portfolio of cultural and community events, and produces the internationally-acclaimed festival Reggae on the River.