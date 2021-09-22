Chick-fil-A won’t be included in KCI’s new terminal after public concern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The frontrunners of the group that will likely be chosen to manage food and concessions at KCI’s new terminal said the new terminal will not include Chick-fil-A. Members of the Vantage Airport Group presented their plan to members of the Kansas City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee Wednesday morning. The plan included details about contracts, workers being paid $15 an hour, and who is in charge of managing select restaurants.