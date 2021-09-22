CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geraldine “Gerri” Lucille Jonas, 79, St. Cloud

By WJON Staff
Cover picture for the articleMass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church for Geraldine “Gerri” Lucille Jonas, 79, who passed away on Monday, September 20 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Rev. Joe Herzing will officiate. Visitation will be an hour before the service on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

#St Cloud#St Anthony#Dayton#Receptionist#The St Cloud Hospital#Holy Spirit Church#Whitney Senior Center#Quiet Oaks Hospice House
