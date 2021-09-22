CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The wait is almost over: The James Webb Space Telescope’s launch date has been set

By Linda Hasco
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world has been anxiously awaiting this event since 2010: The date to launch the largest space telescope in history, the James Webb, has been set. According to a report by Vox, the long-awaited successor to the Hubble telescope is scheduled to launch on Dec. 18, 2021. The James Webb, “named for the man who led NASA in the decade leading up to the moon landing,” will be propelled to nearly a million miles away, allowing humanity to see things that have never before been seen.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Press

NASA wants to harvest water on moon and Mars, and Virginia Tech team thinks it can help

Deep beneath Mars’ red clay surface lie ancient oceans now frozen into ice sheets. Earth’s moon has hidden water deposits, too — pockets embedded deep inside its rocks. It’s the kind of liquid treasure scientists at NASA hope to one day mine using specialized drilling tools on the moon or Mars. As NASA looks for new technology to use in space, the agency is mining a different treasure to help ...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space — and why

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. The James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to head to space on Dec. 18, 2021. With it, astronomers hope to find the first galaxies to form in the universe, will search for Earthlike atmospheres around other planets and accomplish many other scientific goals.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Made an Unprecedented Detection of Clouds on a Far-Off Exoplanet

Using data from multiple telescopes, scientists have detected clouds on a gas giant exoplanet some 520 light-years from Earth. So detailed were the observations, they even discerned the altitude of the clouds and the structure of the upper atmosphere, with the greatest precision yet. It's work that will help us better understand exoplanet atmospheres – and look for worlds that may have conditions hospitable to life, or biosignatures in their spectra. We're also getting closer to making weather reports for distant alien worlds. The exoplanet in question is WASP-127b, discovered in 2016. It's a hot and therefore puffy beast, orbiting so close...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Phys.org

Webb telescope to explore forming planetary systems

Planetary systems take millions of years to form, which introduces quite a challenge for astronomers. How do you identify which stage they are in, or categorize them? The best approach is to look at lots of examples and keep adding to the data we have—and NASA's upcoming James Webb Space Telescope will be able to provide an infrared inventory. Researchers using Webb will observe 17 actively forming planetary systems. These particular systems were previously surveyed by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the largest radio telescope in the world, for the Disk Substructures at High Angular Resolution Project (DSHARP).
ASTRONOMY
ESA Blog Navigator

Call for media: invitation to join pre-launch press programme to see James Webb Space Telescope at Europe’s Spaceport before launch

Media representatives are invited to join a pre-launch press programme from 4-6 November at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, to see the international James Webb Space Telescope being prepared for launch in December 2021. Webb will be the largest, most powerful telescope ever launched into space. It follows in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

A new understanding of galaxy evolution with NASA's Roman Space Telescope

When NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launches in the mid-2020s, it will revolutionize astronomy by providing a panoramic field of view at least 100 times greater than Hubble's at similar image sharpness, or resolution. The Roman Space Telescope will survey the sky up to thousands of times faster than can be done with Hubble. This combination of wide field, high resolution, and an efficient survey approach promises new understandings in many areas, particularly in how galaxies form and evolve over cosmic time. How did the largest structures in the universe assemble? How did our Milky Way galaxy come to be in its current form? These are among the questions that Roman will help answer.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Seager
SlashGear

NASA’s Roman Space Telescope has some huge questions to answer

In the next few years, NASA will launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, opening the door to new observations and a better understanding of the universe. The upcoming Roman Space Telescope will eclipse Hubble when it comes to the field of view, offering around 100 times larger panoramas while still utilizing around the same degree of image resolution and sharpness.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Science

Inside NASA’s mission to blast a giant, gold-coated telescope into deep space

Marcia Rieke is a regents professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona. This story originally featured on The Conversation. The James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to head to space on December 18, 2021. With it, astronomers hope to find the first galaxies to form in the universe, will search for Earth-like atmospheres around other planets and accomplish many other scientific goals.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley Experts Help Launch a Groundbreaking New Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope will offer an unprecedented view of the universe. AFTER A QUARTER-CENTURY IN DEVELOPMENT and years of delays, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is poised to finally launch in November. Its multiyear mission: to explore other Earth-like planets and seek out the universe’s first light.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Hubble Space Telescope#The European Space Agency#Mit#The University Of Texas#Scientific American#Northrop Grumman#French
WAPT

First all-civilian space crew set to launch from Florida's Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This week marks a highly anticipated launch for space travel. SpaceX is preparing to launch the very first all-civilian crew in just days. True to its name, the Inspiration4 mission is blasting four regular people, not commercial astronauts, into space to do just that… inspire. There is one billionaire on board who is leading the mission, Jared Isaacman, who made his name by developing the go-to credit card processing service.
FLORIDA STATE
spaceexplored.com

James Webb Space Telescope working towards December launch, new SpaceX Starship render & more top stories

This week, the target launch date for the James Webb Space telescope was announced, SpaceX released a new render of Starship Super Heavy, and Inspiration4 works toward launch. A joint project between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, the James Webb Space Telescope will be launching this December. The telescope has been in progress for many years and will be the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. With a much larger mirror, and being in a more advantageous position (the Lagrange point L2) it will gather more light from distant dim objects.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techeblog.com

Hubble Space Telescope Images NGC 6717, a Dazzling Globular Cluster of Stars Over 20,000-Light-Years Away

NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope has imaged NGC 6717, a dazzling globular cluster of stars located over 20,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. This spherical collection of stars are tightly bound together by gravity, with more in the centers than its outer fringes. When looking at NGC 6717, we see sparsely populated edges instead of the massive collection of stars at its center. Read more for two videos on globular clusters and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Planets
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
106K+
Followers
48K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy