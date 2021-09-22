The wait is almost over: The James Webb Space Telescope’s launch date has been set
The world has been anxiously awaiting this event since 2010: The date to launch the largest space telescope in history, the James Webb, has been set. According to a report by Vox, the long-awaited successor to the Hubble telescope is scheduled to launch on Dec. 18, 2021. The James Webb, “named for the man who led NASA in the decade leading up to the moon landing,” will be propelled to nearly a million miles away, allowing humanity to see things that have never before been seen.www.pennlive.com
