Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

In a couple weeks, Dave Grohl is releasing his first book, The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music. It’s the latest in a series of nostalgia-focused projects that the Foo Fighters leader has been a part of this year — see his tour van life documentary What Drives Us and From Cradle To Stage, the TV show he made with his mom. Today, Grohl has released a trailer for The Storyteller, which features some old home videos and Grohl talking about why he finally decided to write a memoir: “My life flashes before my eyes every single day. And in writing this book, I’ve tried to capture those moments as best I can.” Watch below.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO