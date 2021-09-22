CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

By Anneken Tappe
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 13

Not Available At This Time
3d ago

I've been knowing America is bankrupt since the early 2000's but could afford 200 million a day for a war that lasted 20 years

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Federal Reserve studies digital currency

Chairman Jerome Powell said no decision has been made on the matter yet, he added, and said the Fed does not feel pressured to do something quickly as other nations consider their own projects. "I think it's important that we get to a place where we can make an informed...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#The Federal Reserve#Cnn Business#Fed#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Despite Delta variant slowing growth, Federal Reserve signals plans to start reversing some stimulus programs

WASHINGTON — Despite a still-menacing pandemic and a cascade of other domestic and international threats to the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday expressed confidence in the recovery and said they could soon start withdrawing stimulus programs supporting financial markets and the economy. Fed officials, however, were split in...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Federal Reserve scales back expectations for economic recovery as Delta variant weighs

The Fed downgraded near-term expectations for the economy and the labor market, alongside hotter-than-expected inflation, in new estimates out on Wednesday. Why it matters: It's the first time those closely-watched estimates reflect impact from the delta variant that's already rattled the labor market. Still, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said enough progress has been made to begin to pull back emergency-era measures that have supported the economy.
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

660K+
Followers
101K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy