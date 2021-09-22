CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Dan-Axel Zagadou, Soumaila Coulibaly back in training for Borussia Dortmund

By Brian Szlenk Straub
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan-Axel Zagadou and Soumaila Coulibaly are both back in team training in what is undoubtedly a huge boost for Borussia Dortmund. The Borussia Dortmund players trained in front of supporters for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 550 BVB fans watched the open training session. And three players made their returns to training after long injury spells.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

CONFIRMED Borussia Dortmund lineup for Champions League clash against Besiktas

Borussia Dortmund begin their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign on Wednesday with a tricky away game against Besiktas JK. The UEFA Champions League gets underway this week and Borussia Dortmund travel to Istanbul to take on Turkish Süper Lig champions Besiktas JK in their opening game of the group stage. The Black and Yellows will be aiming to start off their group stage campaign with a win. But Besiktas have a strong squad and their talented strike force could pose a big threat to the Dortmund defence.
UEFA
bvbbuzz.com

Borussia Dortmund player ratings from 2-1 win over Besiktas: The Jude Bellingham show

Jude Bellingham scored one and assisted another to lead Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Besiktas JK in their UEFA Champions League group stage opener. Borussia Dortmund began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a win, as first half goals from Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland helped them beat Besiktas 2-1. It was a dominant performance from Marco Rose’s side, and they will feel that they should have won the game by a much bigger margin.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Emre Can
Person
Soumaila Coulibaly
Person
Nico Schulz
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin: Bundesliga preview and team news

Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to continue their winning run this weekend as they take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Following their impressive mid-week win over Besiktas JK in the UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund will be full of confidence as they return to Bundesliga action this weekend. But another tough test awaits them on Sunday against Union Berlin.
UEFA
fearthewall.com

Match Preview: Borussia Dortmund Head to Istanbul For a UCL Clash

Play the anthem! Whip out the hideous jerseys! It’s Champions League season once again for the Black and Yellows, and after a difficult charge to quality at the end of last season, Dortmund can now settle in for another challenging UCL campaign. They begin this week against their first group C opponent, Beşiktaş. AFC Ajax and Sporting CP will face off in the other match, and we will begin to see how this qualifying group is going to shape up.
UEFA
FanSided

Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup for Union Berlin clash

Borussia Dortmund go up against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday, looking to extend their winning run to four matches. Borussia Dortmund have enjoyed an impressive start to the season under Marco Rose. Erling Haaland is scoring goals for fun and Jude Bellingham is just getting better and better with every game. While Gregor Kobel looks to be one of the signings of the season. Things are looking up for the Black and Yellows, but they cannot afford to let up just yet.
UEFA
FanSided

Watch Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund: UEFA Champions League Live Stream and TV info

The UEFA Champions League is back and Borussia Dortmund will go up against Besiktas on matchday one of the group stage on Wednesday. An exciting contest awaits us on Wednesday evening as Borussia Dortmund take on Besiktas in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The Black and Yellows have made a strong start to the season, and they will want to build on Saturday’s win over Bayer Leverkusen by getting the three points in Istanbul on Wednesday.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia M Nchengladbach#Bvb#Sc Freiburg#Borussia Dortmund#Emre#The Black And Yellows#Portuguese#The Champions League#Fc Augsburg
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund finally release controversial cup kit for the 2021/22 season

After weeks of uncertainty and criticism from supporters, Borussia Dortmund finally released their cup kit for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday evening. Borussia Dortmund released their cup kit for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday evening and the players wore it for the first time as they took on Besiktas JK in their UEFA Champions League opener. The release comes after a long delay and plenty of controversy and criticism from supporters.
UEFA
FanSided

Bayer Leverkusen 3-4 Borussia Dortmund: Key Talking Points

Borussia Dortmund were able to take away all three points from Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena, but not before both teams played out a thriller of a game that ended 4-3 in favor of the Black and Yellows. The first matchday since the international break was an exciting one for...
SOCCER
eurofootballrumours.com

Liverpool monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham

There has been intense speculation surrounding the future of Jude Bellingham in the last period. The latest reports in England suggest that Liverpool are monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Borussia Dortmund spent 23 million euros to sign the England international from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Borussia Dortmund Ratings Revealed for Ultimate Team

Marco Reus - 85 Raphael Guerreiro - 84 After seeing the full team reveal, there is a clear stand out card that is making fans excited. Erling Haaland's 88 overall card looks to be phenomenal. It has a staggering 89 pace, 91 shooting, and 88 physical. Those three stats combined with Haaland's big frame make the FIFA card one of the most exciting cards in the game at release.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Addo backed for Ghana top job

The former winger has been seen as a good candidate to replace CK Akonnor. Former Fenerbahce man Sam Johnson believes Borussia Dortmund and ex-Black Stars winger Otto Addo will make a good coach for the national team. The West Africans are hunting for a new boss following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund: Julian Brandt ruled out for two weeks with muscle injury

Borussia Dortmund will have to make do without Julian Brandt for the next few games after the midfielder suffered a muscle injury on Wednesday. Julian Brandt had to be substituted at half time during Borussia Dortmund’s win over Besiktas JK on Wednesday after suffering a muscle injury. Marco Rose has now revealed that the midfielder will be out for the next couple of weeks.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 'identify Chelsea forward Timo Werner as potential successor to Erling Haaland if Norwegian star leaves next summer'

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly lined up Chelsea's Timo Werner as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland if he leaves next summer. Haaland, who scored in Dortmund's 2-1 win against Besiktas on Wednesday night, has a release clause in the region of £68million which will become active from next summer, and the Norwegian 21-year-old is set to be in demand as a result of his prolific goalscoring form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Bundesliga Roundup: Borussia Dortmund win thriller, Bayern thrash Leipzig

Matchday four of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season saw Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich earn crucial wins. While Wolfsburg maintained their lead at the top of the table. Fans were treated to another weekend filled with goals and dramatic matches on matchday four of the Bundesliga season. And it all started with Borussia Dortmund’s topspiel against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. The Black and Yellows came from behind three times before earning a stunning 4-3 win.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

FTW Roundtable: What to Expect for Borussia Dortmund this Season

DFB-Pokal - Final. I don’t think we can realistically expect to win the league this season, but I would like to see BVB running Bayern Munich as close as possible. If we can go into the last few games of the season within touching distance, then I’d consider that a success in Marco Rose’s first season. There’s always the possibility that Bayern slip, and the league is there for whoever is ready to take it, and if that’s the case, I think we should be top of that pile, but I don’t think it’s realistic to make that our expectation from the season.
SOCCER
FanSided

Puma CEO apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans after criticism of cup kit

Borussia Dortmund’s cup kit for the 2021/22 season sparked criticism from supporters after it was released earlier this week. Now the CEO of Puma has apologised. Borussia Dortmund finally released their cup kit for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday evening as the players wore it out on the pitch for their UEFA Champions League opener against Besiktas JK in Istanbul. The neon yellow kit was met with plenty of criticism and anger from supporters on social media.
SOCCER
FanSided

FanSided

151K+
Followers
342K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy