Dan-Axel Zagadou, Soumaila Coulibaly back in training for Borussia Dortmund
Dan-Axel Zagadou and Soumaila Coulibaly are both back in team training in what is undoubtedly a huge boost for Borussia Dortmund. The Borussia Dortmund players trained in front of supporters for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 550 BVB fans watched the open training session. And three players made their returns to training after long injury spells.bvbbuzz.com
