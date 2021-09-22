Watch Sacramento woman wow ‘The Voice’ judges, get standing ovation from Ariana Grande

America’s sweetheart Ariana Grande wasted no time becoming the heart and soul of The Voice season 21, simultaneously the Paula, the Simon, and the Randy. To kick off the new season, coaches sang a medley of “Respect” by Aretha Franklin and “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave, where — and we can say this because we’re all music lovers here — Ari and Kelly blew the boys out of the water. Even Chrissy Teigen and Gwen Stefani would have to admit it. Sorry to these men! Later, Grande continued to establish dominance over the panel, interrupting John Legend to hit her custom buzzer … which fully blasted “thank u, next” throughout the venue. “Did you just do ‘thank u, next?’” Kelly Clarkson screeched as she fell out of her chair laughing. “That’s awesome. Ariana wins for the day.” Who’s idea was it to make the buzzer sing and can we get them a raise? Ariana Grande’s The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO