Watch Sacramento woman wow ‘The Voice’ judges, get standing ovation from Ariana Grande

Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sacramento woman immediately impressed three out of the four judges on NBC’s “The Voice” on Monday, sparking a battle between them over who would get to coach the singer. Katie Rae performed Maren Morris’ “The Bones” for the show’s Blind Auditions, leading judges John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to...

