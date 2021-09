West Falls Center for the Arts is dedicated to providing access to the arts to people of all ages in a diverse rural community. The arts have been empirically shown to have academic and social benefits in the young, as well as provide therapeutic support for the developmentally disabled, veterans and the aged. Creating a safe environment to express emotions through creativity will help to sustain and grow cognitive development and support positive mental health in all members of a community. Please join us in our vision to offer the opportunity for expression, inspiration, enjoyment, and benefit of the arts to our community and all of Western New York.

WEST FALLS, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO