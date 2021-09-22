CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County Unemployment Rate Drops Over a Percent in August

By brayden flack
sweetwaternow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County’s unemployment rate fell over a percent from July to August. The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported earlier this week that Sweetwater County saw the largest decrease in the state, down from 5.8 percent in July to 4.7 percent in August. Other counties that saw large drops were Niobrara (down from 4 percent to 2.9 percent), Converse (down from 4.9 percent to 3.9 percent), and Hot Springs (down from 4 percent to 3.1 percent).

