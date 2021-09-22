CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans great Andre Johnson among Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Texans receiver Andre Johnson is one of 10 first-time eligible candidates to make the initial list of 122 for induction next year into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame selection committee will reduce the list of modern-era nominees to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January. The Class of 2022 will be voted on before Super Bowl LVI and announced the night before the game on the "NFL Honors" show.

