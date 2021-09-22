Gospel on Cronley deemed a success

LAURINBURG — The Living Water Christian Resources, LLC bookstore and the Total Women Outreach Ministry hosted a gospel singing event on Saturday to help raise money for their ministries and Event Coordinator Janie Adams said the event was a success.

“We raised funds by making an Ad Book, getting donations from food vendors and other type vendors and we had a hot dog fundraiser prior to the main event, so through all of that we were able to raise a decent amount,” said Adams. “We praise the Lord for all the support. We wanted to be a blessing to our vendors so they made a donation to us and whatever they sold on Saturday they kept to benefit their church and or business.”

To Adam’s knowledge, this was the first time, at least in a long time, that this type of all gospel event had been held downtown.

“We felt it went very well,” said Adams. “It was our first time tackling such a big event but we thought it went well enough to consider doing it again.

“It was a hot day but we still had a pretty good turnout,” Adams continued. “I don’t know if anyone actually counted but it appeared to be a pretty good crowd, especially around the tree on the corner of Main and Cronly Street beside the stage. Some estimate we probably had anywhere from one hundred to a hundred and fifty.”

The two groups were able to support several different vendors in raising money for their individual causes during the event as well.

“We had Living Water Church of God with hot dogs, chips, drinks and candy, Papa Martin with homemade chicken bog, Magnificent Meals in a Jar from Whiteville with items such as stew beef over rice, other items and desserts, Haven of Truth-Pastor Sarah Crosby with ribs, chicken, BBQ, etc. and Mr. Willie “B.B.” Brown with Snow cones,” Adams said. “We also had a Paparazzi Tent and a clothing tent with Head Huncho Apparel from Greensboro.”

There were also local authors inside the book store to speak with anyone passing through.

“The authors were Ray Sutherland who wrote ‘Understanding Biblical Stories: Covenant, Sin and Redemption in the Old Testament,’ Weldon R. Johnson with his book ‘Heaven is Highering,’ Mary Clark Norris Eubanks from Greensboro with ‘Much Stronger Thru My Struggles,’ Ike Spike (Dwight Welsh) with a book of poems ‘Spiritually Inspired Poems’ and April Short with ‘Upper Case Alphabet FUN Workbook & Lower Case Alphabet FUN Workbook,” said Adams.

“I want to thank everyone who took part whether they were part of the setup and help during the event all the way to those who came out and supported the event,” added Adams. “We certainly look forward to doing something like this again.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]