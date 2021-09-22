CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Gospel on Cronley deemed a success

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
LAURINBURG — The Living Water Christian Resources, LLC bookstore and the Total Women Outreach Ministry hosted a gospel singing event on Saturday to help raise money for their ministries and Event Coordinator Janie Adams said the event was a success.

“We raised funds by making an Ad Book, getting donations from food vendors and other type vendors and we had a hot dog fundraiser prior to the main event, so through all of that we were able to raise a decent amount,” said Adams. “We praise the Lord for all the support. We wanted to be a blessing to our vendors so they made a donation to us and whatever they sold on Saturday they kept to benefit their church and or business.”

To Adam’s knowledge, this was the first time, at least in a long time, that this type of all gospel event had been held downtown.

“We felt it went very well,” said Adams. “It was our first time tackling such a big event but we thought it went well enough to consider doing it again.

“It was a hot day but we still had a pretty good turnout,” Adams continued. “I don’t know if anyone actually counted but it appeared to be a pretty good crowd, especially around the tree on the corner of Main and Cronly Street beside the stage. Some estimate we probably had anywhere from one hundred to a hundred and fifty.”

The two groups were able to support several different vendors in raising money for their individual causes during the event as well.

“We had Living Water Church of God with hot dogs, chips, drinks and candy, Papa Martin with homemade chicken bog, Magnificent Meals in a Jar from Whiteville with items such as stew beef over rice, other items and desserts, Haven of Truth-Pastor Sarah Crosby with ribs, chicken, BBQ, etc. and Mr. Willie “B.B.” Brown with Snow cones,” Adams said. “We also had a Paparazzi Tent and a clothing tent with Head Huncho Apparel from Greensboro.”

There were also local authors inside the book store to speak with anyone passing through.

“The authors were Ray Sutherland who wrote ‘Understanding Biblical Stories: Covenant, Sin and Redemption in the Old Testament,’ Weldon R. Johnson with his book ‘Heaven is Highering,’ Mary Clark Norris Eubanks from Greensboro with ‘Much Stronger Thru My Struggles,’ Ike Spike (Dwight Welsh) with a book of poems ‘Spiritually Inspired Poems’ and April Short with ‘Upper Case Alphabet FUN Workbook & Lower Case Alphabet FUN Workbook,” said Adams.

“I want to thank everyone who took part whether they were part of the setup and help during the event all the way to those who came out and supported the event,” added Adams. “We certainly look forward to doing something like this again.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Comfort zones and cultural pulpits

My wife is an amazing woman in so many regards. She is most comfortable, though, in a classy dress and six-inch heels, in an office, working with a spreadsheet. She has been my secretary since shortly after we started the church in 1997, and her office, complete with three monitors, two computers, copier, Cricut machine, laminator, and Kuerig, has her personality indelibly stamped on it.
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.
Laurinburg Exchange

Luminary event to be held Saturday

LAURINBURG — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Live Like Madison organization is trying to shine a light on that issue. The nonprofit is hosting its “Shine a Light on Childhood Cancer” luminary event on Saturday and has extended sales through Wednesday. The luminaries are $10 and Live...
Laurinburg Exchange

Help needed: Longtime local chef battling cancer

LAURINBURG — Janice Stuckey is crying out for help, hoping efforts will ultimately take some financial burden off of Jerome Walker, a Scotland County resident who is battling cancer. “Jerome Walker, of Laurinburg, has been a dedicated chef at Golden Corral for over 21 years,” said Stuckey. “He fell ill...
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***. Sept. 24. — The Scotland County Republican Party will hold their annual...
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… at Jaycee Park in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
Laurinburg Exchange

Decorated ducks dazzle voters

LAURINBURG — The votes are in and three fancied-up, large plastic ducks have been declared the winners in the United Way of Scotland County’s first Dazzling Duck Decorating Contest. Each was the winner in their specific category according to public voting over the past few weeks. The winners are …
Laurinburg Exchange

Duck Derby reset for Friday morning

LAURINBURG — The race is back on. The United Way of Scotland County’s long-awaited Duck Derby, which was set to waddle off at 10 a.m. this past Saturday, had to be called off when the crew that would patrol the river’s waters, which also performed HazMat duties, was needed to assist in cleaning the Scotland County Courthouse after sheriff’s deputies arrested a number of people who contaminated the courthouse.
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

