Looking Back on Survivor's Most Controversial Twists

It’s been exactly 496 days since the last episode of “Survivor” aired on CBS … but who’s counting? Because of Covid-19, the granddaddy of all reality TV shows was not able to travel abroad to film in Fiji for over a year, but production finally commenced in April with Jeff Probst once again at the helm. For this 41st season, the Emmy-winning host has promised a much more dangerous and fast-paced game, with the 18 all-new castaways being initially separated into three tribes. So who was voted out at tribal council during the two-hour premiere? SEEEverything to know about ‘Survivor 41’ Below,...

