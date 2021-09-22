CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

SF Restaurants Say They’re Being Haunted by Ghost Interviewees

By Lauren Saria
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Ghosting. Putting someone on ice. Letting that situation simmer. Whatever you want to call it, Bay Area restaurant owners told ABC7 that people are doing that annoying dating thing where someone disappears without communicating any warning or reason as to why. The owner of Bluestem Brasserie told the outlet that since reopening the restaurant has hired back about half of the staff it needs, but has “been ghosted repeatedly recently in the interview process from entry level positions all the way up to management.” The Chief Operating Officer of Simco Restaurants, a company that operates five restaurants at Fisherman’s Wharf, agreed that it’s been a problem, but also pointed out that ghosting has “kind of always been there in our industry.”

sf.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Local couple putting down roots with two new restaurants

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities food truck and catering business is putting down roots as they get ready to open two new restaurants. Co-owners Jessie and Susanne Ayala have been in the food business for quite some time. The couple is opening Ciao Trattoria in downtown Pasco at the...
PASCO, WA
Eater

At Long Last, the Michelin Guide Announces Bib Gourmands for California in 2021

It’s been a long hiatus from any updates to the Michelin dining guide. The Michelin stars for fine dining and more informal and affordable Bib Gourmands were last awarded in 2019 when the Bay Area received an impressive 62 stars and 72 bib gourmands. Michelin took a break in 2020 given the pandemic, so it’s now been a solid two years since the guide has been updated — though there have been a few teasers, when Michelin gave special acknowledgment to Horn Barbecue in Oakland and Ettan in Palo Alto, among others, in advance of the official awards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

The Bay Area’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2021

The pandemic isn’t over, but chefs around the Bay Area are gearing up for a busy fall. Many of the most anticipated upcoming restaurant and bar openings are places that pushed back their debuts due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 — and many owners are still grappling with shipping delays and permit issues as they approach the finish line. But the bottom line is this: there’s a lot of look forward to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghosting#Food Justice#Food Truck#Food Drink#Abc7#Simco Restaurants#Almanac Beer Co#Airstream#Sf Chronicle Rsb#Viridian San Francisco#Kiap#Slake#Food Tank
Eater

This Farm-to-Table Florist Builds Dramatic Arrangements for SF’s Best Restaurants

The day starts at 4:30 a.m. That’s when Rebeka Northway rises, well before the sun, to hit the market, where she pursues the offerings from her favorite vendors, hoping to beat the rush and benefit from the best selection. As the summer begins to retreat into fall, there’s more inventory from nearby farms, so she makes her purchases taking into consideration what goes best with what, balancing color, freshness, and smell, among other factors. By mid-morning she’s unloading her treasures at Zuni Cafe, the iconic wedge-shaped restaurant known for its roasted chicken and seasonal California cuisine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Five SF Restaurant Openings and Two Reopenings to Look Forward To This Fall

While nothing can be called "back to normal" yet in the restaurant world, things are at least inching in a positive direction. And maybe the Bay Area's continued success with vaccinations and indoor masking in most circumstances will translate to a fall and winter that are relatively low-stress, pandemic-wise. One...
RESTAURANTS
SFGate

Michelin adds 3 SF restaurants to its best 'affordable' eateries list

On Wednesday, Michelin added 18 new San Francisco Bay Area restaurants to its Bib Gourmand list. The annual ranking names the region's best "affordable" eateries. New additions include Dumpling Home in Hayes Valley, the Inner Sunset's Um.Ma. and Routier in Pacific Heights. The French company celebrated Dumpling Home for its...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Cleveland Restaurant Is Also A Haunted House

Have you ever wanted to dine in a haunted house? If by haunted house you mean the "Ghost Adventures" kind, complete with EVPs, strange lights, mysteriously slamming doors, and the occasional bit of shattered glassware not dropped by human hand, well, there's no shortage of these. When in Baltimore, be sure to visit The Horse You Came In On Saloon in Fells Point, a tavern said to be haunted by Mr. Spooky himself, Edgar Allan Poe (via Our Community Now). In Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, you can enjoy a meal at the Farnsworth Inn, haunted by an entire squad's worth of Civil War soldiers (via Spook Eats). In Milwaukee, Shakers Cigar Bar is a Walker's Point restaurant whose previous incarnations have included both brothel and speakeasy and has a basement that may be the final resting place of several murdered mobsters (via Only In Your State).
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Join Eater in a Celebration of Restaurant Workers

On Tuesday, September 28, Eater will host a conversation with restaurant workers, owners, and charity operators from across the country to discuss the path forward for the industry as we look toward emerging from the pandemic. It’s part of the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation’s third anniversary party, “A Celebration of Workers,” and a fundraiser for the charity that mobilized to offer aid, support, and guidance to workers in need during the last year-and-a-half.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

An Indian Restaurant Arrives at Time Out Chicago Market Food Hall

Bar Goa, the upcoming River North Indian restaurant with street food and tropical drinks, is set to open next week along Hubbard Street. But that’s not the only news from the owners: They’re opening another location, taking over a space inside Time Out Market Chicago food hall in Fulton Market.
CHICAGO, IL
Omaha.com

Five downtown Omaha restaurants to try

If you are hanging out downtown and feel like grabbing something to eat, check out these spots for some delicious dishes. Nicola’s, 521 S. 13th St. — This intimate and romantic eatery is perfect. The chicken pastas are especially good. nicolasomaha.com. Twisted Fork, 1014 Howard St. — Get the fried...
OMAHA, NE
Eater

42-Year-Old Santa Monica Breakfast Spot the OP Cafe Closes Forever This Weekend

The OP Cafe, one of Los Angeles’s most popular daytime breakfast and lunch destinations, will be closing permanently this weekend after more than 40 years in business. Located inland in Santa Monica along Ocean Park Boulevard, the bright yellow wood facade building featured eggs, breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros, pancakes, and waffles in the morning, followed by burgers, sandwiches, and more, serving a mostly local crowd. Owner and Santa Monica native Mark Verge, who also owns Golden Bull, Ashland Hill, Art’s Table, and Margo’s, said the OP Cafe had not been profitable since the start of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Buddy Guy’s Legends and Four More Restaurant and Bar Openings

Chicago’s hospitality industry continues to pick up the pieces and try to resume a semblance of normal business as the COVID-19 pandemic remains. Rising case numbers, attributed in part to concentrations of unvaccinated people and the highly transmissible delta variant, has spurred city and state officials to reinstate a mask mandate in public indoor spaces — including bars and restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

RH Brings the Scene to the Suburbs With a Glassed Rooftop Restaurant

Restaurant companies have been giving the suburbs more attention during the pandemic, believing that towns outside of Chicago are ripe for investment. Now RH, the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is taking their formula that’s been made successful for the last six years in Gold Coast and heading to Oak Brook. Today, they unveil a glass-enclosed rooftop restaurant with wine bar on top of a three-level, 60,000-square-foot store at Oakbrook Center.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret SF

The 5 Worst Restaurants In SF According To The Internet – And Why You Should Still Give Them A Try

Google reviews haven’t been kind to these restaurants, but we’re determined to find some redeeming qualities!. San Franciscans are real foodies, and if they’re not feeling a restaurant, they will let you know. That’s the case for these 5 restaurants in San Francisco that have not received stellar ratings on Google: Out of 1,737,270 reviews of 2,410 restaurants, these are the 5 worst-rated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Columbus Dispatch

Big portions, quality meals part of experience at Zorba's, owner says

Forgive Mentor "Tony” Rama if he’s a little busy right now. It’s right before the lunch hour and he’s beating eggs, searing hash browns, laying down an omelet on the flattop, flipping buttermilk pancakes and assembling a hot dog with Coney sauce. “Now I got a little bit of a...
BEXLEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy