SF Restaurants Say They’re Being Haunted by Ghost Interviewees

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Ghosting. Putting someone on ice. Letting that situation simmer. Whatever you want to call it, Bay Area restaurant owners told ABC7 that people are doing that annoying dating thing where someone disappears without communicating any warning or reason as to why. The owner of Bluestem Brasserie told the outlet that since reopening the restaurant has hired back about half of the staff it needs, but has “been ghosted repeatedly recently in the interview process from entry level positions all the way up to management.” The Chief Operating Officer of Simco Restaurants, a company that operates five restaurants at Fisherman’s Wharf, agreed that it’s been a problem, but also pointed out that ghosting has “kind of always been there in our industry.”