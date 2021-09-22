Pre-orders are live for Microsoft’s much-improved Surface Duo 2
With the original Surface Duo still languishing on Android 10, Microsoft has today announced its successor which sports a modern flagship processor, dual 90Hz AMOLED displays, a trio of rear cameras, and even a 12MP front-facing camera. Microsoft appears to have listened to much of the critiscm levelled at its first attempt to enter the foldable smartphone market, but has it figured out just what the Surface Duo 2 actually is?www.talkandroid.com
