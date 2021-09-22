The autumnal equinox marks the end of summer. But is it the start of fall or autumn?

The Autumn Equinox is approaching on Sept. 22nd. This day is known as the start of fall, but it was symbolic of many things in the past. The Autumn Equinox was commonly used to celebrate the summer’s harvest as seen in harvest festivals in Great Britain, the Moon festival in many East and Southeast Asian countries, Mabon in Neopagan practices, and more. However, other celebrations focus on spirits, gods, and mythologies such as Higan in Japan and the Roman festival for Pomona, goddess of fruit trees, gardens, and orchards.

